Devil May Cry anime: Everything we know

A new Devil May Cry anime was announced by Netflix, who gave a first look at the upcoming animated series, so here’s everything we know.

Devil May Cry has served as one of Capcom’s biggest successes, where the action-packed devil-hunting game was first released in 2001. It has since become a classic franchise that is beloved by fans.

It revolves around the iconic lead character Dante, who is a powerful demon hunter who strives to protect the world from evil demons, with an arsenal of weapons. His unique abilities came from being the son of a demon himself, where he absorbed his father’s demonic powers to make him the ideal hunter. As the story progressed, he later teamed up with fellow demon hunters, Trish and Lady, and even faced off against his evil brother Vergil.

Fans have not experienced a new Devil May Cry animated series since 2007, however, in 2018 the producer of Netflix’s acclaimed Castlevania anime, Adi Shankar, revealed that a Devil May Cry animated series was officially in production with the streaming service.

Now, five years later, Netflix has finally shared a first look at the anime series during its Drop 01 showcase event, featuring a teaser trailer and all new details, here’s everything we know.

Devil May Cry: What’s the anime about?

Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime will be released on the streaming platform and has been developed in partnership with Capcom.

Studio Mir has animated the series and was previously responsible for animating various highly regarded shows, such as My Adventures with Superman and The Legend of Korra.

With the series simply titled: ‘Devil May Cry’ and only brief details being given, the anime plot has yet to be revealed with a full synopsis of the overall story and what to expect.

Devil May Cry anime trailer

Fans did however receive an official first look at the anime with a short announcement trailer at Netflix’s DROP 01 showcase event. The short animated sequence shows Dante doing a back flip as he fires his dual pistols and can be heard shouting “Woohoo!”

Is there a Devil May Cry anime release date?

The Devil May Cry anime has not yet been given an official release date by Netflix

At their showcase event, they did however confirm at the end of the reveal trailer it is “coming soon” to the streaming service, with many expecting it to be released in 2024.

