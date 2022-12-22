How to cross-save in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Thanks to the Witcher 3’s latest patch, you can now transfer your save across multiple platforms. Here’s how to cross-save in The Witcher 3.

Have you played The Witcher 3 on one platform but dream about porting your progress to another? Perhaps you played on PC and now fancy playing Geralt’s last adventure on a fifty-inch screen. Or maybe you’ve got a new gaming PC and want to transfer your console save to your new rig.

Whatever the case may be, here’s everything you need to know about the cross-save functionality in The Witcher 3 including how to do it, what systems it works on, and which systems can’t use the feature.

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 next-gen update may look pretty, but it has had a lot of performance problems.

How to use cross-save in The Witcher 3

Using cross-save in the Witcher 3 is simple: First, you’ll need to make sure you’ve downloaded and installed the next-gen update, then create a GoG account and log into this on each platform. You’ll also need to locate the ‘cross-progression’ option in the settings and set this to enabled.

From there you’ll be able to upload your current save to the cloud and transfer it between platforms. Remember, you’ll only be able to use the save file on one system at a time, but it can be transferred back and forth as long as each system has been updated and logged into GoG.

What systems can use cross-save?

Only those systems compatible with The Witcher 3’s next-gen patch will be able to take advantage of cross-save functionality going forward. A save from an updated PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will be able to be moved around between each system as you desire.

However, a save won’t be able to return to Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch once it has been updated on the current gen platform. Therefore, if you currently have a Witcher 3 save on your Nintendo Switch and you want to transfer it to your PC, you can do so, but you’ll not be able to transfer it back to the Switch once it’s been updated.

Essentially, you can only transfer between the same versions of The Witcher 3, regardless of the console. As the Nintendo Switch version of the game doesn’t qualify for the next-gen patch, this version’s cross-progression only works one way. Therefore, be certain it’s what you want before transferring your Switch save to another platform.

