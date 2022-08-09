The 9 best PC games of 2022 so far

The best PC games of 2022 provide plenty of thrills and fun, but which titles have managed to make our list?

PC gaming is defined by its ability to provide the most graphically intense and immersive experiences on the market. Each year, new and exciting titles are released and 2022 is no different. There are plenty of fantastic games for you to pick up and play.

However, knowing which titles to invest your time and money into can prove tricky, especially if you already have a lengthy Steam backlog.

Whether you’re looking for something new to play or simply wish to see if your favorite title made the cut, then our best PC games of 2022 list has you covered.

Multiversus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Battle opponents in this fast-paced fighting game.

Despite still being in its open Beta, Multiversus has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in July. This is primarily granted to the competitive nature and the addition of some well-loved characters.

Multiversus is a smash-like fighting game where you play as your favorite characters while battling opponents in a fast-paced, skill-heavy environment. It’s tough but undeniably enjoyable.

The game is constantly being updated and players are still flocking to this free-to-play fighting game. Its popularity, exciting gameplay, and constant updates make Multiversus one of the best PC games of 2022.

As Dusk Falls

INTERIOR/NIGHT Play within a graphic novel in As Dusk Falls.

Fans of narrative-heavy games like Heavy Rain, Until Dawn, or The Quarry will adore the new addition to the genre, As Dusk Falls. It’s a thrilling tale of crime, vengeance, and redemption all set within the graphic novel-style gameplay.

The game itself is replayable which is one of the main reasons for its success. It allows players to discover more about the story as they play and continue learning on their playthrough thereafter.

Narrative games can often miss the mark or land perfectly, this landed exactly how it wanted to and became a game worthy of constant praise.

Neon White

Angel Matrix / Ben Esposito Combine a first-person shooter with a puzzle game and you get Neon White.

One of the best things about the video games released in 2022 is the unique take they all seem to embody. No two games are the same and every category has something to present. For the puzzle solvers who like a bit of kick with their games, Neon White is the best option.

It’s essentially a challenging first-person shooter that implements puzzles and dungeon-crawling elements. All that combined with the unique but fantastic art-style and hilarious story will keep you playing for hours on end. Neon White is ideal for anyone looking for a fantastic experience that feels familiar enough to feel like it’s been there for years.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware Elden Ring is the challenge you’ll keep coming back to.

The best PC games of 2022 wouldn’t be complete without arguably the largest and most popular game of the year. Elden Ring changed the game for Souls-like action games and will likely be enjoyed for years to come.

Elden Ring is pretty much the child of Darksouls and George R.R. Martin and it’s everything you want it to be. It’s got a wonderfully beautiful and lore-filled world that’s great to explore when you’re not battling ferocious bosses. This wonderful game is frustratingly challenging but will always leave you going back to that seemingly impossible fight and enjoying every second of your health bar depleting.

Stray

BlueTwelve Studio Play as an adorable stray cat in this beautiful game.

Fronting an adorable stray cat as the protagonist, there’s very little to critique in Stray. It’s beautiful, moving, exciting, and fantastically unique.

It tells the story of a stray cat who ends up getting lost in the robot-filled city below. You play as this feline and have to help both it and some of the residents get out of this dystopian location. It’s a particularly clever game, working on the physics of a cat and the lack of speech between the characters.

Despite those setbacks, it still manages to be a great experience. Just don’t let your pets see the game or they may just react hilariously.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gearbox Software Combine Dungeons and Dragons with Borderlands in this hilarious game.

Any lovers of Borderlands or Dungeons & Dragons will adore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It doesn’t take itself too seriously yet still manages to be a joy throughout.

Essentially, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes the character customization of D&D and the ridiculous looter-shooter of Borderlands and manages to combine them into a colorful and hilarious experience. Filled with lovable characters, enjoyable gameplay, and an iconic art style, it’s no wonder this is one of the best PC games of 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Enjoy the next instalment of the fantastic Lego Star Wars series.

Lego Star Wars was one of the more anticipated 2022 releases. Rightly so, since the last one came out in 2016. Thankfully the game lived up to the hype and impressed both gamers and Star Wars fans alike.

Telling the tale of the Skywalkers, The Skywalker Saga is the sixth entry to the Lego Star Wars series and has amassed a sizeable following since it was released. It’s filled with puzzles, collectibles, exciting battles, and loveable characters. All aspects that make for one of the best PC games in 2022.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Tango Gameworks Fight monsters in the city with Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo is a fantastic action-adventure horror that can’t really be defined by a specific genre. It’s got the elements of action, adventure, and horror to it but throws in parkour, puzzles, and first-person shooting. That doesn’t mean the game is too complicated for these elements all come together to form the perfect complete puzzle that will leave you wanting more.

In Ghostwire Tokyo you play as a monster hunter trying to save Tokyo and restore it to its former glory, as well as bring back all of the residents. The story is easy to grasp but the gameplay is the main focus and is one many enjoy.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Battle monsters and explore deep lore with this expansion.

While Monster Hunter Rise may not have come out in 2022, it did introduce a brand new expansion that has players new and old flocking back to the popular title.

The expansion brings new gameplay, combat, monsters, and so much more. It’s a wonderful expansion that anyone will enjoy, whether you’re a seasoned pro or newly introduced to Monster Hunter Rise. Ultimately, this is one of the best expansions for Monster Hunter Rise and is both challenging but fantastically rewarding.

So, these are the best PC games so far in 2022. While they’re installing, why not check out some of our other top game lists:

