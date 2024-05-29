New MultiVersus character restrictions spark backlash amid relaunch

MutiVersus is finally back and the fighting title is already causing controversy again due to new character restrictions that block players from using the full roster during local play as well as the training mode.

MultiVersus is once again available to play, the game returning for its official season 1 launch after first releasing in early access in July, 2022.

After almost a whole year in early access, developer Player First Games took the title off digital storefronts, opting to go back to the drawing board for its full release.

Now that MultiVersus is back, players old and new have begun diving back into the game, refamiliarizing themselves with the different play styles of the different Warner Bros. characters included.

Article continues after ad

However, despite only just relaunching, the game has already found itself in the middle of major controversy following new character restrictions that were not present during early access.

Previously, MultiVersus allowed players to select any characters during local play and the training mode. In fighting-based games, this feature can be extremely helpful for new players, as it allows them to get a feel for the different movesets and mechanics before deciding on which fighter they want to main and if required by the game, purchase.

Article continues after ad

However, MultiVersus has now made it so characters are locked even when playing locally, a decision that players have already begun slamming the devs for.

Article continues after ad

Across the MultiVersus subreddit, gamers have been sharing their “disappointment” over these new character restrictions, one player stating, “I mean, I know why they did it (money), but I’m disappointed by this new edition and my hype has been officially killed.”

Furthermore, the community also noted that locking characters could have major ramifications down the track, particularly for in-person events and tournaments featuring the game.

Another Reddit user added, “This is going to lose them money in the long run because now people won’t invite their friends over to play local matches.

“Fighting game tournaments will be far less likely to host this game. It’s only day 1 and they’re already bottlenecking the amount of people that will see the game.”

Article continues after ad

As it stands, the only way to unlock new characters in MultiVersus is by purchasing them for either 1000 Gleamium (the in-game currency), which equates to $10, or by grinding through challenges and matches to earn 3000 Fighter currency.

Article continues after ad

Currently, MultiVersus only has a few characters available to play without purchasing them, with these fighters set to rotate throughout the seasons.