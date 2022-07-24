New Discord feature accidentally leaks next Monster Hunter game

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

It seems a backend feature for Discord may have accidentally leaked a new Monster Hunter title thanks to a placeholder event and redeemable codes.

It may surprise fans to hear that more Monster Hunter content is in the works from Capcom considering Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak recently launched on June 30, 2022.

However, if a recent leak is to be believed, it seems Capcom’s project in the Monster Hunter series could have leaked from a very unlikely source: Discord.

According to a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user discovered a placeholder event for ‘Monster Hunter Paradise’ while tinkering with Discord’s developer mode.

New Monster Hunter game accidentally leaks

Capcom Despite Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion releasing not long ago, Capcom’s next Monster Hunter title may be on the horizon.

According to Twitter user neonaga99, “an official discord partner” confirmed the leak and the circumstances to find the placeholder event are “easily reproducible.”

Neonaga99 discovered the placeholder event through Discord’s developer mode, which allows players to adjust how bots work, copy server IDs, and much more.

This placeholder event invited users to redeem a code to gain access to Monster Hunter Paradise, though nothing deeper regarding the event is known at the moment.

It’s unclear whether this is actually the rumored Monster Hunter 6 found in the massive NVIDIA leaks, a spin-off title like Monster Hunter Stories, or something else entirely.

Though according to neonaga99, redeeming a code for the event revealed the content would be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

It’s certainly interesting that the leak doesn’t mention the Switch, considering Monster Hunter Rise was exclusive to the platform for some time before releasing later on PC.

For now, fans can only speculate about what exactly Monster Hunter Paradise really is as it’s fairly clear the placeholder event is for something concrete at the very least.