How to claim free Outriders "Appreciation Package" loot - Dexerto

Square Enix and People Can Fly have announced that Outriders players who were affected by the server issues on launch weekend will receive some free loot as a token of appreciation from the developers. Here’s everything that it comes with and when it’ll hit your inventory.

If there’s one thing that’s been consistent with Outriders across the board since launch, it’s been the server issues. Whether due to the fact that the developers weren’t prepared for the heavy loads of players or there were just simple problems with them, the end result was the servers going on and off again inconsistently throughout launch weekend.

While the servers seem to be more stabilized now, the developers have confirmed that they are working on an Appreciation Package for players that were affected, in order to help make up for the rocky launch.

Outriders Appreciation Package contents and eligibility

With the Appreciation Package, eligible fans will receive three items in total – two of which will be different depending on the player. The highest level character will receive a level appropriate Legendary weapon, as well as a “level appropriate” amount of Titanium, the item used to upgrade gear.

In addition, your highest level character will also receive a special “Frustration” emote. Funnily enough, developer People Can Fly have said that the irony in including a Frustration emote for server downtime was not intentional but also not lost on them.

In terms of eligibility, you’ll need to have played at some point during the initial launch period: from Wednesday March 31 to April 11th. In addition, if you’ve also played outside of this timeframe but have had your inventory reset at any point since launch, you’ll also be eligible.

Outriders Appreciation Package release date and how to obtain

Unfortunately, as of April 8, 2021, the actual release date for the Appreciation Package hasn’t been decided by developer People Can Fly. That being said, the implication is that it’ll more than likely be released sooner rather than later, but they are still working out the final details about the loot itself.

While it’s also technically unknown how the actual loot will be distributed, it’ll more than likely automatically appear in your inventory when it goes live. Of course, all of this is subject to change, so if any new information gets released, we’ll be sure to update this article appropriately.

Here’s hoping that it’s not too long before players can get their hands on these items.