Best Marksman Rifles in XDefiant

Marksman Rifles have quickly become one of the best class of weapons in XDefiant, and one gun stands above the other in terms of power and usefulness.

Like the Sniper Rifle class, there are only two guns under the Marksman Rifles category: The MK 20 SSR and SVD. Both guns are powerful in their own right as hybrids between the long-ranged weapon and Assault Rifles.

However, the class is arguably better than both snipers and ARs since it improves the former’s fire rate and the latter’s time to kill. Here is how the two Marksman Rifles stack up against each other.

Article continues after ad

Best XDefiant Marksman Rifles

MK 20 SSR

Ubisoft

The MK 20 SSR is easily the best weapon in the class, thanks to its powerful base stats, which are only enhanced with attachments.

Players can augment the gun to make it a two-shot kill weapon while also keeping their mobility high. Once players unlock and attach Rapid Fire, the weapon becomes a machine that can take out an entire team in one clip.

Article continues after ad

The MK 20 is also pretty flexible in terms of playstyle as it can be used on long sightlines to rush enemies or to flank teams with a silencer.

This weapon is unlocked on launch so players will have access to this powerful gun immediately after logging into the game.

Article continues after ad

Check out our best MK 20 SSR XDefiant loadout.

SVD

Ubisoft

The SVD has almost the same stats as the MK 20 but is a little lackluster in terms of firepower. The gun hits harder, yet has a slower fire rate.

Players will probably find leveling this weapon up a tad frustrating, as they will consistently die in close fights while waiting to fire their second or third shot.

However, the SVD is still a formidable weapon with the right attachments and can go toe-to-toe with the MK 20 once leveled up.

Players can get their hands on the weapon after netting 15 Marksman Rifle longshot kills (greater than 30m).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out our best SVD XDefiant loadout.

While the Marksman Rifles are a blast to play around with, XDefiant players should get a handle on other weapon classes like Assault Rifles and SMGs.