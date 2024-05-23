Best Assault Rifles in XDefiant

There are quite a few Assault Rifles to choose from in XDefiant, and a few of them have quickly emerged as some of the best weapons in the game.

Due to how versatile Assault Rifles can be with their solid damage output and decent range, these weapons can be deadly in almost any situation.

You’ll want these Assault Rifles in your hands, so here is a rundown of the best ones currently in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant Assault Rifles

ACR 6.8

Ubisoft

The ACR 6.8 takes the top spot on this list thanks to its low recoil and good damage. This is the case across any first-person shooter, and XDefiant is no different.

Article continues after ad

When using the right attachments, this is amplified even further, and the gun becomes near-perfect. The ACR 6.8 is great up close, from a distance, and everywhere in between.

All you need to do is get 10 Longshot Kills with an Assault Rifle to get this bad boy in your inventory.

Article continues after ad

M4A1

Ubisoft

The second entry on this list is the M4A1, which just so happens to be the first Assault Rifle you will have access to in the game. But don’t let its status as the default AR fool you: this gun is as solid as ever.

It provides good damage and can do well from just about any distance. When you add the right attachments to the weapon, then it takes an even bigger step up. And not having to complete anything to unlock it is a huge bonus.

Article continues after ad

AK-47

Ubisoft

Another staple of almost any first-person shooter, the AK-47 has some of the best damage out of any Assault Rifle, though this does come with less mobility and a lower rate of fire than other options. However, that damage output more than makes up for it.

Put the proper attachments on it to make the AK-47 a total monster on the battlefield. All you need to do to unlock it is deal 4,000 damage with any Assault Rifle.

Article continues after ad

The XDefiant meta is taking shape and you’ll want to know how to best use weapons like the TAC-50, MP7, and P90.