Best Sniper Rifles in XDefiant

There are only two options for players to choose from when it comes to sniper rifles in XDefiant, but both are powerful weapons in the meta.

XDefiant has taken a lot of inspiration from Call of Duty, and that comes through in the sniper class of weaponry. Both the M44 and TAC-50 complement the game’s movement and can be used up close in some scenarios.

Here is how the two stack up against each other, along with a breakdown on which players should consider using based on playstyle.

Best XDefiant Sniper Rifles

TAC-50

Ubisoft

The TAC-50 is a bolt action sniper rifle that one-shots enemies with ease. Once the weapon has some attachments that increase player mobility and ADS delay, it becomes a monster.

With a full loadout, players can sit back and rack up kills in modes like Escort. Or, they can jump into the frontline, taking shots and hiding behind cover to bolt in the next round before peaking the from cover again.

Call of Duty players should get a nostaligic feeling when using this sniper rifle.

All players need to do is get 10 One-Shot sniper kills with the M44 to get this powerful weapon in your inventory.

M44

Ubisoft

The M44 is techincally the worst sniper rifle in XDefiant, but it is no slouch. Players can utilize the weapon in the same way as the TAC-50, and can become arguably more mobile with the M44.

What makes the weapon less favorable than the TAC-50 is its lack of raw firepower. Without hitting a headshot, or adding an attachment to boost damage, players will need to hit two shots to kill enemies.

In the early stages of unlocking attachments, this weapon can feel like it only hit markers instead of securing kills. However, with a full loadout that adds more damage, like Heavy Barrel, this sniper becomes a beast.

The M44 is also avaibale for players to use at launch, so they can hop right in and equip the weapon in their first match.

The XDefiant meta is still taking shape and players should learn to master more than just one weapon class. Assult Rifles like the AK-47 and ACR 6.8 should be the top of a player’s list to unlock.