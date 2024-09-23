Best EA FC 25 Clubs builds for Striker, Winger, Midfielder, Defender & GK

Making the best Clubs build possible isn’t easy in EA FC 25, with the player upgrade system being much more complicated these days than it was back in the day.

Not only do you have to choose a position, height, and weight, but there’s also 34 Playstyles, including several new ones, and over 190 attribute upgrades. You only have so many skill points, and not spending them correctly will make your builds less fun to play. That’s not even getting into new features like FC IQ, which revamps Clubs tactics, adding another layer of complexity.

To help you out, we’ve put together the best Clubs builds for every position in EA FC 25. That includes the playstyles you want to be using, the best physical profile for each build, and the key attributes that you should spend skill points on.

Best Goalkeeper (GK) build

Position: GK

GK Height: 6’7″

6’7″ Weight: 99 lbs

99 lbs PlayStyle+: Far Reach+, Footwork+

Far Reach+, Footwork+ PlayStyles: Far Throw, Deflector, 1v1 Close Down, Cross Claimer, Press Proven, Quick Step

Goalkeeper is one of the most straightforward builds to create in Clubs, as the only essential upgrade you need is to unlock all of the Goalkeeping attribute boosts in the dedicated skill tree. This will make the best shot stopper possible to protect your team’s goal far better than the default AI ever could.

After finishing the goalkeeping skill tree, any remaining skill points should be spent on Pace and Agility to make you as mobile as possible. However, it can be worth upgrading Passing too since this makes playing out from the back easier, but this should be the last attribute you improve, with the others being more impactful.

Best Full-back (LB/RB) build

Position: LWB/RWB

LWB/RWB Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 152 lbs

152 lbs PlayStyle+: Whipped Pass+, Quickstep+

Whipped Pass+, Quickstep+ PlayStyles: Relentless, Anticipate, Jockey, Rapid, Long Ball Pass, Long Throw

A good full-back should be able to support their team on both sides of the pitch, offering a wide anchor on defense and an overlapping threat on attack. To make this possible, you’ll want to upgrade Pace, Defending, Stamina, Crossing, Curve, Dribbling, and Agility, giving you a well-rounded game that will always have a role to play.

With this build, you can almost entirely avoid the Shooting tree and the Passing tree. These are areas where other teammates will always be better, so it’s not worth wasting skill points on them just to become passably decent. Likewise, we don’t recommend unlocking 5 Star Skill Moves, as you won’t find yourself in the best position to use skills, even if they are a lot of fun.

Best Center-back (CB) build

Position: CB

CB Height: 6’2″

6’2″ Weight: 165 lbs

165 lbs PlayStyle+: Anticipate+, Jockey+

Anticipate+, Jockey+ PlayStyles: Block, Anticipate, Bruiser, Aerial, Power Header, Press Proven

A solid center-back should be their team’s primary anchor, shutting down opposing forwards and making reads that stop your side from conceding. As such, you should maximize Defending, Pace, Jumping, Reactions, Composure, and Strength to make yourself the most capable defender possible, able to perform your duties even when under pressure.

If you play a lot of Rush, a new mode added in EA FC 25, it’s worth upgrading Vision too, so that you can thread through balls across the pitch. However, for regular Clubs, Short Pass and Long Pass are preferred to play out from the back safely without losing the ball. Finally, upgrading Heading Accuracy can be useful if you like the idea of scoring from corners to give your team another attacking option.

Best Defensive Midfielder (CDM) build

Position: LWB/RWB

LWB/RWB Height: 6;0″

6;0″ Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs PlayStyle+: Anticipate+, Intercept+

Anticipate+, Intercept+ PlayStyles: Block, Jockey, Bruiser, Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass, Press Proven

An ideal defensive midfielder should be able to pressure opposing attackers while also cutting out passing lanes and making decisive tackles. This is primarily a defensive position, so you should maximize all Defending stats and upgrade attributes that are important to play in midfield, like Passing, Pace, Ball Control, Agility, Strength, Composure, and Reactions.

It is recommended to use a LWB/RWB build to play defensive midfield rather than a dedicated CDM. This is because wing-backs get higher Pace, which is one of the most important stats in EA FC 25. This saves you from spending additional skill points on Sprint Speed and Acceleration, so you can instead upgrade other stats and make your player more well-rounded.

Best Attacking Midfielder (CAM) build

Position: LW/RW

LW/RW Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass+, Technical+

Long Ball Pass+, Technical+ PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Trivela, Pinged Pass, Incisive Pass, Relentless, Quickstep

A team’s attacking midfielder should be their most versatile player, able to score goals, create chances, dribble past opponents, and contribute on the defensive end when required. The most important stats for this build are Passing, Dribbling, Agility, Shooting, Ball Control, Stamina, Pace, and Reactions, with these letting you do all of the above.

You’ll want to create a LW/RW build and then tweak it to be a suitable attacking midfielder, rather than using a dedicated CAM. Wingers get much better Pace and Dribbling than CAMs, making them better suited to EA FC 25’s fast-paced gameplay. Additionally, when you have excess skill points at the higher levels, it’s recommended to upgrade Defending to make your player as complete as possible.

Best Winger (LM/RM/LW/RW) build

Position: LW/RW

LW/RW Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs PlayStyle+: Technical+, Rapid+

Technical+, Rapid+ PlayStyles: Whipped Pass, Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Trivela, Long Ball Pass, Press Proven

A winger’s main responsibility is to stretch play using their speed, forcing defenders to cover wide areas and leave other parts of the pitch exposed. Also, they should be gifted dribblers that can attack opposing backlines using their silky skills. As such, you’ll want to get 5 Star Skills and then prioritize upgrading Pace, Dribbling, Agility, Crossing, Stamina, and Finishing.

Once you have these attributes upgraded, it is also worth spending skill points on Long Shots and Shot Power. This will let you cut inside and score edge of the box finesse shots, which are a lethal option, especially if you can master Timed Finishing. You can become the Clubs equivalent of Robben or Salah, with both of them being among the most prolific players on their respective teams.

Best Striker (ST) build

Position: ST

ST Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs PlayStyle+: Finesse Shot+, Rapid+

Finesse Shot+, Rapid+ PlayStyles: Power Shot, Chip Shot, Technical, Quick Step, Trivela, Pinged Pass

The best striker build is a classic Advanced Forward, an attacker that is both an accomplished goal scorer and a capable dribbler. To fill this role properly, you’ll want to upgrade Pace, Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Dribbling, Ball Control, Short Pass, and Composure. These will let you not only score chances but also link up play and involve teammates when required.

You should prioritize upgrading pace and shooting attributes before anything else, as these are the cornerstones of an effective striker in EA FC 25. You should use these stats to exploit the flanks and run in behind defenses, giving your midfielders something to aim for with their passes. If you get good at this, you’ll be racking up goals in no time as your team’s star number 9.

Best Target Man (ST) build

Position: ST

ST Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs PlayStyle+: Aeriel+, Finesse Shot+

Aeriel+, Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles: Power Header, Power Shot, Press Proven, Quick Step, Acrobatic, Rapid

It goes without saying, but an effective Target Man needs to be a threat in the air while also being a well-rounded goal scorer and a link-up player to get others involved. To do this, you’ll want to upgrade Heading Accuracy, Finishing, Long Shots, Shot Power, Volleys, Jumping, Composure, Short Pass, Pace, and Reactions.

However, EA FC 25’s end-game Target Man build goes far beyond that, as you can also upgrade Dribbling, Skill Moves, Balance, and Stamina to become a freakish athlete that can do just about everything. Last year, this was the most dominant striker build in Clubs, and that’s unlikely to change in EA FC 25.

For more tips and tricks, check out the best formations in EA FC 25, as well as how to redeem tactics codes to give your Club the best gameplan possible. You can also check out the full promo calendar and best camera settings to make sure you are prepared for the year ahead.