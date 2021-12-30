Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl drops to ZERO viewers after devs roasted Smash Ultimate

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has hit its lowest possible point on Twitch, despite promises to take its competitive scene far more seriously than rival Smash Ultimate.

Platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released in early October with plans to become a viable competitive alternative to Nintendo’s brawler Super Smash Bros.

With a similar percentage-based knockback system and Melee-like mechanics, the Nickelodeon game was well-received at first. The devs also made it a point that, unlike Nintendo, they’d openly communicate with fans.

However, now that time has passed and the honeymoon phase gamers had with it is over, the hype seems to be all dried up, leaving the devs with egg on their face.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl hits zero Twitch viewers

As of December 29, there have been points where there are literally zero people streaming the game on Twitch, resulting, obviously, in no viewers.

In October, the game was hitting nearly 120,000 viewers, but by early November, the game’s viewership had dipped to the single digits.

Amusingly, this unfortunate milestone comes after the developers roasted Nintendo before the game was released.

“We have the perspective of both the developer and the gamer, because we played a lot of Smash games in the past, and we know how it feels to not be listened to by the developer,” Markus Villalobos said in an interview with Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma.

While it’s unlikely that that game can bounce back, it will be interesting to see what the fate of another upcoming Smash-like title, Warner Bros’ ‘MultiVersus,’ will be when it releases, and if it can potentially fair better than Nickelodeon’s fighter.