Devourer is one of the toughest bosses in The First Descendant, so we’ve figured out the best strategy to help you defeat it.

The First Descendant features a range of boss battles that take place on the Void after players reach a milestone mark in the main story quest. These Void Intercept Battles challenge the abilities of a Descendant and their trusty weapons that players have built by grinding on the game.

One of the Void Intercept Battles that has tested players’ patience and game skill is against the Devourer boss, a Toxic Attribute giant with massive amounts of HP. Furthermore, the boss also has abilities to knock multiple enemies at once with his area-of-effect attacks.

So if you’re wondering about the best strategies, Descendants, weapons, and builds required to beat it, we’ve got you covered right here.

Devourer boss stats and weaknesses in The First Descendant

Devourer is a level 54 foe and the fifth boss in Void Intercept Battles. Even though the Devourer is a massive boss, it has certain vulnerabilities that players should know before they plan their build going into battle.

Nexon/Dexerto Devourer Stats and Weaknesses in The First Descendant.

The Devourer’s primary attacks are all filled with Toxic poison, so it’s extremely resistant to Toxic element Descendants and weapons. However, it’s most vulnerable to electric-based attacks.

Furthermore, you should have at least 1,800 Toxin Resistance in your Descendant build since the boss will throw huge pools of Toxin their way.

You can get here easily by putting a couple levels into resistance-specific modules. The Toxic Antibody Module starts at 154 Toxin Resistance, but quickly ramps to thousands as you level it up.

If you’re struggling to get Toxin Resistance from item rolls, this is a quick shortcut to get you there.

Devourer is also vulnerable to fire-based weapons and attacks and has three weak points that are destructible: Knee (Balancer), Sensor (Head), and Chest (Core Cover).

Best Descendant loadout to defeat Devourer

Since the Devourer is extremely vulnerable to electricity, Bunny is the ideal Descendant choice for playing the mission. All of Bunny’s attacks are electric ones, so they can change the tide of battle while fighting Devourer.

Nexon/Dexerto Bunny’s build to defeat Devourer in The First Descendant.

That means you’ll want at least two players using Bunny in your squad before heading into battle, with a level 54 Tingling Mixture Reactor modded into your build.

When it comes to weapons, the Ultimate Thunder Cage SMG build is ideal choice due to its extremely high DPS and fire rate. You can also mod it with the Electric Entanglement module which will increase the electric attacks on Devourer.

Another weapon you can use during battle is the Eternal Willpower Assault Rifle with a Focus Fire module installed to the gun.

It is also advisable to include Yujin in your team for on-the-go healing support in case your health falls low. Once you’ve got your modules and weapons ready, it’s time to jump into the Void Intercept Battle against Devourer.

How to beat Devourer during Void Intercept Battle mission

As soon as you spawn in the Void, Devourer will smash on the ground in front of you and instantly start throwing pools of Toxin towards you or smashing you away.

Since the boss is vulnerable to electricity, the key is to play aggressively and run around using Bunny and her shocking abilities that electrocute enemies as she runs.

From there it’s a total DPS play where you need to spray your weapon at Devourer to expose its weaknesses during battle. The key thing to keep in mind is to stay as far away from the boss as you can and keep firing your weapon at it.

Furthermore, keep moving around and dodge any long-range poison attacks that the boss throws your way. It is also advisable to keep a check on toxic pools that will be created on the ground so keep using your Grapple Hook to climb to higher ground and rotate around the area.

Use your scanning abilities to spot Devourer’s weaknesses and target these. Once his health bar falls low, he’ll activate his health regeneration sequence and summon Symbionts, which provide the boss with a shield barrier that grants it immunity from any attacks.

You’ll need to head inside the force field formed around each Symbiont and destroy it. Watch out for any enemies or toxic pools that emerge nearby, but destroy the Symbionts as fast as you can before Devourer regains all health and shields back.

After you’ve destroyed all Symbionts in the area, defeating the Devourer is pretty straightforward. Just continue your attack on the boss and expose its weak spots to take it down.

When Devourer is knocked down, focus the DPS attack on its core, head, back, and weapon in this order precisely to inflict maximum damage on the boss and ultimately defeat it.

Every free reward you can claim after beating Devourer

Once you’ve defeated Devourer, a Shape Stabilizer will appear in the area from where you can select your reward from different Amorphous Materials.

Nexon/Dexerto Devourer boss battle rewards in The First Descendant.

Here are all the possible rewards you can claim:

Amorphous Material Pattern: 029 Secret Garden Synthetic Fiber Blueprint (3%) Python Polymer Syncytium Blueprint (6%) Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint (15%) Valby Stabilizer Blueprint (38%) Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium Blueprint (38%)



Amorphous Material Pattern: 030 Energy Activator Blueprint (3%) Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber Blueprint (6%) Viessa Code (15%) Albion Cavalry Gun Synthetic Fiber Blueprint (38%) The Final Masterpiece Blueprint (38%)



Amorphous Material Pattern: 031 Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint (3%) Executor Polymer Syncytium Blueprint (6%) Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint (15%) The Final Masterpiece Blueprint (38%) Albion Cavalry Gun Blueprint (38%)



Amorphous Material Pattern: 032 Energy Activator Blueprint (3%) Wave of Light Blueprint (6%) Secret Garden Blueprint (15%) Valby Code (38%) Restored Relic Nano Tube Blueprint (38%)



As soon as you’ve claimed your rewards, head to Albion and sort your Inventory to put them to use.

That’s all you need to know on how to beat Devourer in The First Descendant. If you’re looking to complete more quests, check out our guide on Follow Their Traces and how to beat Pyromaniac in the game.