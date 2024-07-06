Best Grace Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Grace is a playable Electro S-rank character available to pull in Zenless Zone Zero. If you’re hoping to build her, keep reading for her best W-Engine, Drive Disc, and more.

Zenless Zone Zero joined the ranks of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail to mark another gacha title for HoYoverse. Like its predecessors, ZZZ features a limited banner system that headlines different S-rank and A-rank agents.

Grace is an S-rank character with an Electric Attribute and an Anomaly Specialty. Other S-ranks include Lycaon and Ellen. S-rank characters are harder to get than A ranks, but they tend to be a lot stronger.

If you’re wanting to maximize Grace’s potential in Zenless Zone Zero, here is a full rundown of her best W-Engine, Drive Discs, and team composition.

Grace abilities in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic Attack

Basic Attack – High-Pressure Spike Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 4 attacks, dealing Physical DMG. While launching Basic Attacks, move the joystick to attack while moving. This allows Grace to reposition herself and deals Physical DMG. While Grace is launching Basic Attacks, her Basic Attack combo will not be interrupted by her Special Attacks, EX Special Attacks, Dodge, Dash Attacks, or Dodge Counter.



Dodge

Dodge – Safety Regulation Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

– Dash Attack – Quick Inspection Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Slide forward while shooting, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Violation Penalty Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Assist

Reactive Assist – Incident Management When the on-field character is launched in the air, press Perfect Assist to activate. Throws a grenade at the enemy, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Evasive Assist – Rapid Risk Response When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate. Dodges the enemy’s attack and activates the Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Counter Volt Needle Press Special Attack after an Evasive Assist to activate. Unleashes a spinning hail of bullets against enemies in front and throws a grenade, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Special Attack – Obstruction Removal Press Special Attack to activate. Throws a grenade to the front, dealing Electric DMG. Upon use, move the joystick to change directions. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Supercharged Obstruction Removal Press Special Attack to activate when there is enough Energy. Leap in the air and throw two grenades to the front, dealing massive Electric DMG. Upon use, move the joystick to change directions. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Chain Attack

Chain Attack – Collaborative Construction When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Throws three grenades into the air then strafes to detonate them, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Demolition Blast Beware When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Throws a custom grenade which explodes in the air and splits into four smaller grenades, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Core Skill

Core Passive – Pre-Driven Needle When Grace’s Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy and deals Physical DMG, she gains 1 stack of Zap (up to 8 stacks). Upon reaching the maximum stacks, using a Special Attack or EX Special Attack will consume all stacks of Zap, increasing the accumulated Electric Anomaly Buildup by 65%.

Additional Ability – Tech Support Dept. When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction:

Upon hitting an enemy with an EX Special Attack, the Shock DMG the enemy suffers increases by 25%. This effect can stack up to 2 times, and each enemy can trigger it once per 1s. Resets when the Shock effect ends.



Core Skill Enhancements

A Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

B Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

C Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

D Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

E Anomaly Mastery increases by 13, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.

F Base attack increases by 25, Pre-Driven Needle skill level +1.



Mindscape Cinema

Mindscape Cinema is similar to Genshin Impact’s constellation system in that the more copies you pull of each character, the more buffs you receive. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Grace:

Recharge Chamber (MC1) : When the fourth hit of Grace’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, all squad members gain 0.25 Energy. Within the same move, this effect can grant a max of two Energy to all squad members.

: When the fourth hit of Grace’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, all squad members gain 0.25 Energy. Within the same move, this effect can grant a max of two Energy to all squad members. Lightning Piercer (MC2) : When Grace’s grenade hits an enemy during a Basic Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack, the target’s Electric Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, and Electric Anomaly Buildup Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, lasting for eight seconds.

: When Grace’s grenade hits an enemy during a Basic Attack, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack, the target’s Electric Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, and Electric Anomaly Buildup Resistance is reduced by 8.5%, lasting for eight seconds. Chief Mechanic (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Burst Capacitor (MC4) : When Grace uses her EX Special Attack, she gains six stacks of Charge (max six stacks). When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy, onestack of Charge is consumed, increasing her Energy Generation Rate of the attack by 20%.

: When Grace uses her EX Special Attack, she gains six stacks of Charge (max six stacks). When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy, onestack of Charge is consumed, increasing her Energy Generation Rate of the attack by 20%. “Frosty Cold Iron Witch” (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Detonation Trigger (MC6): When all Zap stacks are consumed to activate a Special Attack or EX Special Attack, Grace’s skill is enhanced, tossing an extra grenade and increasing each grenade’s damage to 200%.

Best W-Engines for Grace in Zenless Zone Zero

Fusion Compiler

The best W-Engine for Grace in Zenless Zone Zero is the S-rank Fusion Compiler. This W-Engine will both increase Grace’s ATK and Anomaly Proficiency when using standard or EX Special Attacks.

W-Engine Details

Fusion Compiler Increases ATK by 12%. When using a Special Attack or an EX Special Attack, the equipper’s Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 25 for 8s, stacking up to 3 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

Electro-Lip Gloss

An A-rank alternative W-Engine for Grace is Electro-Lip Gloss. When enemies are inflicted with Attribute Anomaly, Grace’s ATK will increase by 10% and cause her to deal 15% more DMG to opponents.

W-Engine Details

Electro-Lip Gloss When there are enemies inflicted with Attribute Anomaly on the field, the equipper’s ATK increases by 10% and they deal an additional 15% more DMG to the target.

Best Drive Disc for Grace in Zenless Zone Zero

The best Drive Disc for Grace in Zenless Zone Zero is Freedom Blues. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Set Bonus

Freedom Blues 2-piece: Increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30.

4-piece: When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target’s Anomaly Buildup RES to the equipper’s Attribute by 35% for 8s. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute.

In addition to Freedom Blues, you can use Swing Jazz for the final two spots. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is found below:

Set Set Bonus

Swing Jazz 2-piece: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Grace promotion and skill enhancement materials

Promotion

You will need to gather Basic Anomaly Certification Seal, Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal, and Controller Certification Seal for Grace. Here is the exact number of required materials:

x4 Basic Anomaly Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal

x30 Controller Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

Skill Enhancement Materials

Grace in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Shock Chip, Advanced Shock Chip, Specialized Shock Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Living Drive, and Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. The exact number of required materials is below:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

Grace pros and cons in Zenless Zone Zero

Pros Cons A decent amount of off-field DMG can be triggered Grace’s EX Special Attacks do not require a large amount of energy Time Attack challenges can be tough for Grace based on the way she deals damage

Best Grace team comp in Zenless Zone Zero

It’s recommended to use Grace in a team alongside Anton and Rina to inflict Shock onto enemies. With Rina as a Support, she can improve the Shock status placed onto opponents. Additionally, Anton can deal improved DMG against enemies inflicted with Shock.

You should choose Plugboo as your Bangboo to cause strong Electric DMG in addition to inflicting 100% more Anomaly Buildup. The latter effect can only be activated with at least two Electric characters on your team, making it a good fit for Grace and another Electric character.

Zenless Zone Zero Grace trailer

On June 16, 2024, HoYoverse posted Grace’s character demo on its official YouTube channel. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the footage below:

For more coverage of HoYoverse’s latest gacha game, read our guides for Zenless Zero codes and controller support.