Best Ben Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Ben is a free A-rank Fire agent available early on in Zenless Zone Zero. Ben is a bulky character who can provide helpful shields to teammates, but you’ll need to know his best W-Engines and Drive Discs to make him work effectively.

To maximize Ben’s potential, he will need certain W-Engines, Drive Discs, and materials. Keep reading for more information.

Best Ben build in Zenless Zone Zero

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp Spring Embrace Swing Jazz (4-piece)

Soul Rock (2-piece) Slot 4: DEF

Slot 5: DEF

Slot 6: Energy Regen

Sub-stats: DEF, Energy Regen, Impact Ben, Koleda, Soldier 11

Best W-Engines for Ben

Spring Embrace

The best W-Engine for Ben in Zenless Zone Zero is the A-rank Spring Embrace. This W-Engine reduces DMG taken by 7.5% and improves Ben’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% for 12 seconds after being attacked.

Original Transmorpher

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Ben is the A-rank Original Transmorpher. This W-Engine increases Ben’s Max HP by 8% and his Impact by 10% for 12 seconds after being hit by an enemy.

Best Drive Disc for Ben

The best Drive Disc for Ben is the 4-piece Swing Jazz set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%. 4-piece bonus Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Soul Rock Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases DEF by 16%.

Ben Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Defense Certification Seal, Advanced Defense Certification Seal, and Defender Certification Seal for Ben. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Defense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Defense Certification Seal x32

Defender Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Ben in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Burn Chip, Advanced Burn Chip, Specialized Burn Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Living Drive, and Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60

Living Drive x9

Best Ben team comp

HoYoverse Koleda is the leader of Belobog Heavy Industries.

Ben performs exceptionally well in a mono-Fire team alongside Koleda and Soldier 11. This composition can activate all three characters’ Additional Abilities and focuses on both inflicting Daze onto opponents and stunning them.

With Koleda and Ben generating Daze, Soldier 11 can greatly increase her damage output when attacking stunned enemies.

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Rocketboo to inflict 100% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Fire characters on your team.

Ben’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Debt Reconciliation Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 3 strikes, dealing Physical DMG.



Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Missing Invoice Press Dodge to dodge. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dodge Counter: Accounts Settled Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dash Attack: Incoming Expense Press Basic Attack during a Dodge to activate. Strikes enemies in front of him, dealing Physical DMG.

Assist

Ability Name Description Reactive Assist: Joint Account When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Defensive Assist: Risk Allocation When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up: Don’t Break Contract Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Charge and strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Fiscal Fist Press Special Attack to activate. Ben lifts his weapon, blocking the enemy’s attack before unleashing a forward strike, dealing Physical DMG. Successfully blocking an attack enhances the power of this skill and triggers Block Counter, dealing massive Physical DMG.



Hold Special Attack to remain in the Blocking stance. While in the Blocking stance, Ben gains a Shield that weakens over time. After leaving the blocking stance, the Shield is removed and recovers over time. The Shield cannot exceed 16% of Ben’s Max HP.



Ben is invulnerable while Blocking. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while launching strikes.

EX Special Attack: Cashflow Counter When Ben has enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Ben lifts his weapon, blocking the enemy’s attacks before unleashing a forward strike, dealing Fire DMG. Successfully blocking an attack enhances the power of this skill and triggers Block Counter, dealing massive Fire DMG.



Hold Special Attack to remain in the Blocking stance. While in the Blocking stance, Ben gains a Shield that weakens over time. After leaving the blocking stance, the Shield is removed and recovers over time. The Shield cannot exceed 16% of Ben’s Max HP. When this skill is activated, the Shield is restored to its maximum value.



After activating the skill, press Special Attack again to follow up with a series of powerful forward strikes, dealing massive Fire DMG. Ben is invulnerable while Blocking. Ben is invulnerable while launching strikes.



Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Signed and Sealed When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in front of him in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate: Complete Payback When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press to activate. Unleashes a powerful strike at enemies in front of him in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Guardian Ben’s ATK is directly tied to his DEF, increasing by 30% of his own DEF. When Ben launches a follow-up attack during his EX Special Attack, he gains a Shield valued at the sum of 12.5% of his DEF and 100 of his own DMG for all squad members. This Shield persists for 30s.

Additional Ability: Contractual Agreement When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or faction with Ben: While the Shield from Ben’s Core Passive: Guardian is in effect, CRIT Rate is increased by 16%.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1 C • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1 E • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Guardian Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Ben

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Ben:

Reacting Force (MC1) – When successfully Blocking an enemy with Ben’s Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the DMG dealt by the blocked enemy is reduced by 30% for 15s.

When successfully Blocking an enemy with Ben’s Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the DMG dealt by the blocked enemy is reduced by 30% for 15s. Offense Through Defense (MC2) – When successfully triggering a Block Counter during Ben’s Special Attack or EX Special Attack, inflict an additional 300% of Ben’s DEF as DMG.

– When successfully triggering a Block Counter during Ben’s Special Attack or EX Special Attack, inflict an additional 300% of Ben’s DEF as DMG. Careful Accounting (MC3) – Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack gain +2 levels.

– Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack gain +2 levels. Agile Adaptation (MC4) – When successfully blocking enemy DMG with Ben’s invulnerable effect during his Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the following counter deals 30% more DMG.

– When successfully blocking enemy DMG with Ben’s invulnerable effect during his Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the following counter deals 30% more DMG. Meticulous Detail (MC5) – Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack gain +2 levels.

– Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack gain +2 levels. Wild Spirit (MC6) – After launching an attack or follow-up attack during Ben’s EX Special Attack, Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attack, and Dodge Counter is increased by 20%, lasting 12s.

Ben pros & cons

Pros Cons Ben provides shields through his EX Special Attack, which grants a CRIT Rate increase to characters from the same faction or attribute Slow attack and movement speed Ben can be unlocked for free in Chapter 2

Now that you know the best Ben build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards.