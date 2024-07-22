Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan: Abilities & everything we know

Zhu Yuan is a new Zenless Zone Zero character that will be released in Phase 2 of the 1.0 update, so here’s everything we know – including her element, abilities, and gameplay.

Zenless Zone Zero’s roster of characters is constantly expanding, and Phase 2 of the 1.0 update will see the arrival of Zhu Yuan. This highly anticipated S-rank character is known for her deadly martial arts and marksmanship skills, making her a great choice for any player looking to increase their team’s damage.

So, if you’re aiming to roll on the Zhu Yuan banner or simply wish to know more about her, then our hub has everything you need to know.

The Zhu Yuan banner will be released on July 24, 2024. This is when Phase 2 of the 1.0 update will go live.

Zhu Yuan details

HoYoverse Zhu Yuan is the team leader of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

Zhu Yuan is an S-rank Ether character and the team leader of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. This faction is responsible for keeping New Eridu’s streets safe and consists of Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell — upcoming upcoming 1.1 characters.

As shown in the ZZZ release trailer, Zhu Yuan utilizes her martial arts and marksmen skills to pulverize her enemies into submission.

Zhu Yuan abilities

HoYoverse Zhu Yuan blends martial arts with expert gunplay.

HoYoverse has revealed Zhu Yuan’s abilities ahead of her official release, giving us an early look at how she will play.

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Don’t Move! Unleashes a flurry of martial arts, bullets, and Ether Buckshots in a series of up to 5 attacks, dealing Physical DMG and Ether DMG. When the 4th or 5th hits strike an enemy, obtain 1 Enhanced Shotshell. A max of 1 can be obtained per activation of this Basic Attack. While using this skill, drag the joystick and press Basic Attack to activate Dash Attack: Firepower Offensive and readjust to face the selected direction. While under Assault Mode, hold Basic Attack to switch to Suppressive Mode. Please Do Not Resist Hold Basic Attack to activate: Unleash up to 3 Shotshell piercing attacks, dealing Physical DMG. If Zhu Yuan has Enhanced Shotshells upon firing, 1 Enhanced Shotshell will be consumed, dealing massive Ether DMG. While using this skill, drag the joystick to activate her Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower and readjust to face the selected direction.

While in Suppressive Mode, release Basic Attack to return to Assault Mode.

Dodge

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Tactical Detour Press Dodge to dodge: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Firepower Offensive Assault Mode — Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate: Uses handgun to attack, dealing Physical DMG. Overwhelming Firepower Suppressive Mode — Drag the joystick during Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist to activate: Unleashes a Shotshell piercing attack, dealign Physical DMG. If Zhu Yuan has Enhanced Shotshells when firing, 1 Enhanced Shotshell will be consumed, dealing massive Ether DMG. Fire Blast Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate: Shoots enemies in front with an Ether Buckshot, dealing Ether DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Covering Shot When the on-field character is launched in the air, press Assist Attack to activate:

Shoots enemies in front with an Ether Buckshot, dealing Ether DMG.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Guarded Backup When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate: Dodges the enemy’s attack and activates Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Defensive Counter Press Basic Attack after an Evasive Assist to activate: Attack with a combination of martial arts and shotshells, dealing Physical DMG and Ether DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Buckshot Blast Press Special Attack to activate: Shoots Ether Buckshots that deal Ether DMG. This can be repeated 3 times by repeatedly pressing Special Attack. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. Full Barrage With enough Energy, press EX Special Attack to activate: Shoots a series of Ether Buckshots, that explode and deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Eradication Mode When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate:

Uses Modified Master Firearm to execute a saturated attack, firing lasers and seeking missiles to deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Max Eradication Mode When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Ultimate Colored to activate: Uses Modified Master Firearm to execute a saturated attack, firing lasers and seeking missiles to deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Special Ops Ammunition When Zhu Yuan is under Suppressive Mode, using Enhanced Shotshells increases her DMG by X%. When attacking Stunned enemies, this DMG buff is increased by an additional X%. When Zhu Yuan enters the battlefield, she immediately gains 6 Enhanced Shotshells. Tactical Coordination When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction:

Zhu Yuan’s CRIT Rate is increased by 30% 10s after using an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate.

Zhu Yuan materials

In order to promote Zhu Yuan, you’ll need to farm the materials listed below:

LEVEL MATERIALS DENNIES 10 4x Basic Offense Certification Seal 24,000 20 12x Advanced Offense Certification Seal 56,000 30 20x Advanced Offense Certification Seal 120,000 40 10x Pioneer’s Certification Seal 200,000 50 20x Pioneer’s Certification Seal 400,000

Mindscape Cinema

Level 1 — Quick Reload: When Zhu Yuan activates a Chain Attack/Ultimate, she gains the Quick Reload effect. When Zhu Yuan has the Quick Reload effect and uses up all Enhanced Shotshells, the Quick Reload effect will be consumed to instantly gain 6/9 Enhanced Shotshells.

When Zhu Yuan activates a Chain Attack/Ultimate, she gains the Quick Reload effect. When Zhu Yuan has the Quick Reload effect and uses up all Enhanced Shotshells, the Quick Reload effect will be consumed to instantly gain 6/9 Enhanced Shotshells. Level 2 — Ether Ember: In Suppressive Mode, Zhu Yuan’s Anti-Interrupt level is increased and DMG taken reduced by 10%. When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, the target takes 10% more Ether DMG from Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower, stacking up to five times and lasting for 5 seconds. Each shot adds one stack of this effect, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

In Suppressive Mode, Zhu Yuan’s Anti-Interrupt level is increased and DMG taken reduced by 10%. When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, the target takes 10% more Ether DMG from Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower, stacking up to five times and lasting for 5 seconds. Each shot adds one stack of this effect, and repeated triggers reset the duration. Level 3 — Public Security Special Training: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2.

Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2. Level 4 — Ether Perforation: When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, her Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower ignore 25% of the target’s Ether RES.

When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, her Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower ignore 25% of the target’s Ether RES. Level 5 — Special Ops Experience: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2.

Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2. Level 6 — Expanded Energy Pack III (C6): When Zhu Yuan consumes a total of 12 Enhanced Shotshells, she receives the Ether Afterglow effect, and the Energy cost of the next EX Special Attack is reduced by 30. Launching an EX Special Attack will consume Ether Afterglow and shoot an additional 4-bullet Ether Buckshot. Each extra bullet deals DMG equal to 220% of Zhu Yuan’s ATK.

Zhu Yuan trailer

Now that you know about Zhu Yuan, be sure to check out leaks for her companions Jane Doe and Qingyi, who will be coming in the 1.1 update. There have also been new details surrounding the upcoming Virtual Idol faction, which you can read about here.