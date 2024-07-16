Corin is an A-rank unit in Zenless Zone Zero that you can get for free as a pre-registration reward. If you are fond of this unit, here is a detailed guide covering her best W-Engine, team comp, and Drive Disc.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.0 introduced over 10 different characters to pick from either through the gacha or for free. While the gacha characters are exceptional, the free ones aren’t bad either.

Some free units, such as Nicole, Anby, and Billy are fairly strong, and the same goes for Corin. She has the Physical attributes, Attack specialty, and functions that make her an effective main DPS for your team.

If you are looking to build your Corin for end-game content, then we have you covered.

Best build for Corin in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse Corin build guide Zenless Zone Zero.

W-Engine Drive Disc Stats Team comp Housekeeper Fanged Metal (4-pc)

Woodpecker Electro (2-pc) Slot 4: Crit DMG

Slot 5: Physical DMG

Slot 6: ATK

Substats: Crit Rate, Crit DMG, ATK Corin, Lycaon, Rina

Best W-Engine for Corin

Housekeeper

This is the best W-Engine for Corin as it synergizes very well with her kit. This W-Engine provides her with off-field energy regeneration, while also enhancing her Physical DMG by a massive amount. You can obtain a total of 15 stacks of Physical DMG bonus, where each stack grants you 3%.

Apart from that, it is an A-rank W-Engine, which means it is easier to get than an S-rank one.

Steel Cushion

This S-rank W-Engine is also very good on Corin as it provides a flat 20% Physical DMG bonus without any conditions. Additionally, the wearer gains a 25% DMG bonus when attacking enemies from behind.

While the second part of the passive is hard to trigger, the first half is available at all times. This makes Corin deal a significant amount of damage. The only problem is that this W-Engine is S-rank, which means it is quite hard to get.

Best Drive Disc for Corin

The best Drive Disc for Corin is Fanged Metal. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set-piece Set Bonus 2-pc Increases Physical DMG by 10%. 4-pc Whenever a squad member inflicts Assault on an enemy, the equipper deals 35% additional DMG to the target for 12s.

The final two slots can be filled up with the Drive Disc Woodpecker Electro. The set bonus for this one is as follows:

Set-piece Set Bonus 2-pc Crit Rate increased by 8%

Both of these Drive Disc sets work well with Corin’s kit. They boost her damage massively while also providing her consistency.

Corin promotion and skill enhancement materials

Promotion

Corin being an Attack unit needs Basic Offense Certification Seal, Advanced Offense Certification Seal, and Pioneer’s Certification Seal. The exact number of materials you need for Corin are as follows:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Skill Enhancement

Corin’s skills in Zenless Zone Zero need Basic Physical Chip, Advanced Physical Chip, Specialized Physical Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data-Crimson Awe. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Physical Chip x5

Advanced Physical Chip x15

Specialized Physical Chip x50

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data-Crimson Awe x60

Best Corin team comp

As Corin is a DPS she needs support characters to boost her damage. The best units to pair alongside Corin are Lycaon and Rina. In this team, Lycaon is the Stun unit who functions as the debuffer and Rina is the support who boosts the damage of the entire team.

HoYoverse Rina and Lycaon are the best units to pair beside Corin.

However, if you do not have Lycaon and Rina, you can go with Lucy and Anby. In this team, Lucy functions as the support and is a pretty powerful unit in the early game. Anby is also quite good as she will function as the secondary DPS for the team.

Corin abilities

HoYoverse Corin’s abilities are worth leveling up in Zenless Zone Zero.

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Wipeout Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 5 slashes, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button during the 3rd and 5th hits to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Shoo Press Dodge to activate a rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Oopsy-Daisy Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw attack’s duration. Nope Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front before detonating her chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

Ability Name Description Emergency Measures When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate. Slashes enemies in front before detonating her chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. P-Please Allow Me When the character on the field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Quick Sweep Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Unleash a series of slashes against enemies in front followed by an explosive chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Cleen Sweep Press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes a series of slashes upon enemies in front, before detonating the chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Skirt Alert When Corin has enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes a series of powerful slashes upon enemies in front, before detonating the chainsaw, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack at the cost of Energy if the attack connects. Character is invulnerable during the spinning slash. Anti-Interrupt level is increased during the extended slash, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Sorry When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Very Very Sorry When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill Enhancements

HoYoverse Corin’s Core Skills enhance her stats in Zenless Zone Zero.

Ability Name Description A CRIT DMG increases by 9.6%

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1 B Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1 C CRIT DMG increases by 9.6%

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1 D Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1 E CRIT DMG increases by 9.6%

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1 F Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Hyperfocus Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Corin

HoYoverse Corin’s Mindscape Cinema enhances her overall damage.

Here are the upgrades for Corin you receive through her duplicates:

Level 1- Open Trauma : When Corin’s Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, her DMG against the target increases by 12% for 15s.

: When Corin’s Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, her DMG against the target increases by 12% for 15s. Level 2- Atomic Smash : When Corin’s EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, the target’s Physical RES is reduced by 0.5%, stacking up to 20 times and lasting 5s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

: When Corin’s EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, the target’s Physical RES is reduced by 0.5%, stacking up to 20 times and lasting 5s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately. Level 3- Amateur Maid : Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Level 4- Battlefield Retainer : When Corin uses a Quick Assist, Defensive Assist, or Chain Attack, she recovers 7.2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 16s.

: When Corin uses a Quick Assist, Defensive Assist, or Chain Attack, she recovers 7.2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 16s. Level 5- Special Ops Maid : Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Level 6- Accumulated Release: When Corin’s extended slash hits an enemy, she obtains a stack of Charge (max 40 stacks). During a Dodge Counter, Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Quick Assist, or Assist Follow-Up, when her chainsaw detonation hits an enemy, consumes all stacks of Charge. Each stack consumed causes the attack to deal an additional 3% of ATK as DMG.

Corin pros and cons

Pros Cons High damage against stunned enemies Single-target focused, lacks AoE abilities Free character makes her accessible for all players Satisfying Gameplay

Now that you know about the best Piper build, check out our Polychromes guide and learn how many you can save for the best units. If you want to learn more, here’s a breakdown of the latest codes and Twitch drops on offer, as well as if controller support is available for the game.