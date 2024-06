How to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero & all rewards: Master Tapes, Dennies, more

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming gacha game from HoYoverse, the developers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. So, here’s how you can pre-register for the game and get free Master Tapes, Dennies, and more.

With the Zenless Zone Zero release date scheduled for July 4, 2024, HoYoverse is aiming to wow anime fans with its latest free to play mobile game. Unlike Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, ZZZ puts a heavy emphasis on stage-based combat.

To help players on their adventure through New Eridu, the devs are giving out free in-game items based on pre-registration milestones. So, if you want to get your hands on some free Master Tapes to spend on Zenless Zone Zero’s banners, then here’s how to pre-register and all rewards available.

How to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse All Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration reward milestones have been met.

To pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero and earn some free rewards, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

PlayStation: Head over to the PlayStation Store and add Zenless Zone Zero to your Wishlist to pre-register.

Head over to the PlayStation Store and add Zenless Zone Zero to your Wishlist to pre-register. iOS: Open the Google Play app, head to Zenless Zone Zero’s page, and select “ Pre-Register ”.

Open the Google Play app, head to Zenless Zone Zero’s page, and select “ ”. Apple: Search for Zenless Zone Zero on the App Store, and click the “ Pre-Order ” to pre-register for the game.

Search for Zenless Zone Zero on the App Store, and click the “ ” to pre-register for the game. PC: Go to the official website, click the “ Pre-Register ” button, enter your HoYoverse account information, or sign up for an account.

Go to the official website, click the “ ” button, enter your HoYoverse account information, or sign up for an account. Epic Store: Head over to the Epic Games Store, click on the Zenless Zone Zero page, and select “Add to Wishlist” to pre-register.

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

HoYoverse is giving away free Zenless Zone Zero registration rewards based on the amount of people who sign up. We’ve listed all the rewards below:

x30,000 Dennies – When 15 million users pre-register worldwide

– When 15 million users pre-register worldwide x3 Master Tapes – When 20 million users pre-register worldwide

– When 20 million users pre-register worldwide x5 Boopon – When 25 million users pre-register worldwide

– When 25 million users pre-register worldwide x5 Master Tapes – When 30 million users pre-register worldwide

– When 30 million users pre-register worldwide x1 Agent Corin – When 35 million users pre-register worldwide

– When 35 million users pre-register worldwide x12 Master Tapes – When 40 million users pre-register worldwide

Zenless Zone Zero releases on Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 5, on July 4, 2024. Make sure you check out the ZZZ system requirements and our interview where we talk to the devs about a possible Switch release.