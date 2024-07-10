Best Anby Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Anby is an A-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero who specializes in Stun and dealing Electric DMG. If you wish to build up Daze, you’ll need to know how to effectively build Anby with the best W-Engines and Drive Discs.

A-Ranks are easier to obtain than S-Rank characters in Zenless Zone Zero, but that doesn’t mean they are useless in combat. Nicole and Soukaku are examples of powerful A-Rank agents who can hold their own compared to S-Rank alternatives.

Anby is another A-Rank agent who can work well in mono-Electric teams to stun opponents and build up Daze and Electro Anomaly.

Article continues after ad

If you scored one or several copies of Anby, keep reading to learn about her best W-Engines, Drive Disc, and more.

Best Anby build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp The Restrained Shockstar Disco (4-piece)

Swing Jazz (2-piece) Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Slot 5: Electric DMG

Slot 6: Impact

Sub-stats: Impact, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK Anby, Grace, Anton

Best W-Engines for Anby

The Restrained

The best W-Engine for Anby in Zenless Zone Zero is the S-rank The Restrained. After an attack hits an enemy, DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks increase by 6% for eight seconds, stacking up to five times. This effect can trigger at most once during each skill.

Article continues after ad

Steam Oven

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Anby is the A-rank Steam Oven. For every 10 Energy accumulated, Anby’s Impact increases by 2%, stacking up to eight times. After Energy is consumed, this bonus remains for eight more seconds.

Article continues after ad

Best Drive Disc for Anby

The best Drive Disc for Anby is the four-piece Shockstar Disco set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases Impact by 6%. 4-piece bonus Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters inflict 20% more Daze to the main target.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Swing Jazz Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Anby Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Stun Certification Seal, Advanced Stun Certification Seal, and Buster Certification Seal for Anby. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32

Buster Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Anby in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Shock Chip, Advanced Shock Chip, Specialized Shock Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Ferocious Grip, and Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Best Anby team comp

HoYoverse

Anby performs excellently in a mono-Electric team alongside Grace and Anton. In this composition, Anby stuns opponents and simultaneously builds up Daze and Electro Anomaly. Finally, Grace can also generate Electro Anomaly, with Anton triggering the Shock effect inflicted onto enemies.

Article continues after ad

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Plugboo for Bangboo Chain Attack to inflict 100% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Electric characters in your party.

Anby’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Turbo Volt Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 4 slashes. The first 3 hits deal Physical DMG, the 4th hit deals Electric DMG. Basic Attack: Thunderbolt After unleashing the 3rd hit of the Basic Attack, hold down or pause for a short while, and then press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes a downward strike that deals Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Slide Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dash Attack: Taser Blast Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Slashes all nearby enemies, dealing Physical DMG. Dodge Counter: Thunderclap Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

Ability Name Description Quick Assist: Thunderfall When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Defensive Assist: Flash When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Assist Follow-Up: Lightning Whirl Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Perform a spinning slash against enemies in front, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Fork Lightning Press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes an upward slash that deals Electric DMG. This attack launches faster when used after the 3rd-hit of the Basic Attack or Basic Attack – Thunderbolt. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. EX Special Attack: Lightning Volt With enough energy, press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes a powerful upward slash that deals Electric DMG. This attack launches faster when used after the 3rd hit of her Basic Attack or Basic Attack – Thunderbolt. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Electro Engine When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a powerful upwards slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Ultimate: Overdrive Engine When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area followed by several falling attacks, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Launch a Basic Attack – Thunderbolt, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack after the 3rd-hit of Anby’s Basic Attack for an extra 32% Daze. Additional Ability: Parallel Connection When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Anby’s Dodge Counter hits an enemy, she gains an extra 7.2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 5s.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1 C • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1 E • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Fluctuating Voltage Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Anby

HoYoverse

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Anby:

Article continues after ad

Rapid Charge Mode (MC1) : When the fourth hit of Anby’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, her Energy Generation Rate is increased by 12% for 30s.

: When the fourth hit of Anby’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, her Energy Generation Rate is increased by 12% for 30s. Precision Discharge (MC2) : When Basic Attack – Thunderbolt hits a Stunned enemy, its DMG is increased by 30%. When Anby’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy that is not Stunned, the Daze inflicted is increased by 10%.

: When Basic Attack – Thunderbolt hits a Stunned enemy, its DMG is increased by 30%. When Anby’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy that is not Stunned, the Daze inflicted is increased by 10%. Well-Disciplined (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Conducting Charge (MC4) : When Anby launches a Chain Attack or uses her Ultimate, off-field Electric Agents recover 3 Energy. For every 12% Energy Generation Rate Anby has, recover an additional 2 Energy, up to a maximum of 6.

: When Anby launches a Chain Attack or uses her Ultimate, off-field Electric Agents recover 3 Energy. For every 12% Energy Generation Rate Anby has, recover an additional 2 Energy, up to a maximum of 6. Street Experience (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Charging Field (MC6): When Anby uses her EX Special Attack, she gains 8 stacks of Charge (max 8 stacks). When she hits an enemy with her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, 1 stack of Charge is consumed, increasing that attack’s DMG by 45%.

Anby pros & cons

Pros Cons Anby’s Special Attack can deal heavy Daze DMG Anby’s role in a team is limited to generating Daze After Anby’s Dodge Counter hits an enemy, she restores some of her Energy

Now that you know the best Anby build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards. You can also read our tier list for the best ZZZ characters.