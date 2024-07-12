Best Piper Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Piper is an A-rank Physical unit in Zenless Zone Zero and our best build features the optimal W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team comp.

Zenless Zone Zero has over 10 different characters you can pull from the banners in version 1.0. Among them, is the Physical Anomaly character Piper.

This pint-sized A-rank unit primarily functions as a debuffer and sub-DPS. While she isn’t very high on the tier list, her party-wide buffs and damage output can come in handy during difficult fights.

Article continues after ad

If you are interested in Piper and looking to build her, we have you covered.

Best Piper build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse Piper is an Anomaly unit in Zenless Zone Zero.

W-Engine Drive Disc Stats Team Comp Roaring Tide Freedom Blues (4-pc)

Swing Jazz (2-pc) Slot 4: Anomaly Proficiency

Slot 5: Physical DMG or PEN Ratio

Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery

Sub-stats: Anomaly Proficiency, ATK%, PEN Piper, Nekomata, Lucy

While this is the best build for Piper, if you’re looking to learn more about each component in the setup, we have you covered below.

Best W-Engine for Piper

Roaring Ride

This is the best W-Engine for Piper and its function is quite interesting. Whenever the wearer uses an EX Special ATK, one of the three following buffs will be randomly triggered:

Article continues after ad

ATK of the wearer is increased by 8%

Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 40

Anomaly Buildup rate is increased by 25%

However, the same type of effects will never stack over each other. Instead, if one effect is triggered repeatedly, then its duration will be reset, allowing multiple buffs to be active at the same time. All the buffs from this W-Engine are good on Piper, which means you never feel weakened regardless of the trigger.

Article continues after ad

Fusion Compiler

This is an S-rank W-Engine that increases the ATK of the wearer by 12% and Anomaly Proficiency by 25 for 8 seconds. The Anomaly Proficiency is triggered only when an EX Special move is used.

This W-Engine provides direct buffs to Piper, which makes her a valuable unit in a decent number of setups.

Best Drive Disc for Piper in Zenless Zone Zero

The best Drive Disc you can use on Piper is Freedom Blues. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set piece Set Bonus 2-pc Increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30. 4-pc When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target’s Anomaly Buildup RES to the equipper’s Attribute by 20% for 8s. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute.

The remaining two slots can be filled by the Swing Jazz Drive Disc. The set bonus for this one is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Set piece Set Bonus 2-pc Energy Regen increases by 20%.

The Freedom Blues drive disc enhances the Anomaly Proficiency for Piper that scales with her kit. The secondary Drive Disc, Swing Jazz, increases her Energy Regen, which in turn helps Piper with her Ultimate ability.

Piper promotion and skill enhancement materials

Promotion

Piper is an Anomaly unit in Zenless Zone Zero. The promotion materials you need for her are Basic Anomaly Certification Seal, Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal, and Controller Certification Seal. The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32

Controller Certification Seal x30

Skill Enhancement Materials

Piper’s skills in Zenless Zone Zero need Basic Physical Chip, Advanced Physical Chip, Specialized Physical Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data-Crimsone Awe. The exact number of materials you need are:

Article continues after ad

Basic Physical Chip x5

Advanced Physical Chip x15

Specialized Physical Chip x50

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data-Crimsone Awe x60

Best Piper team comp

Piper is a sub-DPS in Honkai Star Rail and she needs a main DPS and support to function. The best characters to pair alongside Piper are Nekomata and Lucy. In this team, Nekomata is the DPS, while Lucy functions as a dedicated support who helps the team with Energy Regen.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse Nekomata and Lucy are the best units to pair alongside Piper.

If you do not have Nekomata or Lucy, you can go with Nicole and Anby. This is a free-to-play team and will carry you through the early game until you get access to the premium squad. Piper functions as the DPS in this team, while Nicole and Anby help with crowd control and shred the enemy’s defense.

Article continues after ad

Piper abilities

HoYoverse Piper can buff the entire party in Zenless Zone Zero.

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Load Up and Roll Out Press Basic Attack to activate: Unleashes up to 4 slashes, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Brake Tap When the on-field character is launched, press Perfect Assist to activate: Launches a downward smash attack at enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Emergency Brake When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate: Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Overtaking Maneuver Press Basic Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate: Charge and slash enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Tire Spin Press Special Attack to activate: Piper spins and launches a sweeping slash around her, dealing Physical DMG. Hold Special Attack to extend the skill duration, unleashing increasingly powerful spinning slashes and increasing the charge level of the skill up to 2 times. If the skill is used after the first 3 hits of a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, you can quickly activate Special Attack: Tire Spin of an increased charge level. During the skill activation, Anti-Interrupt level increases, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. One Trillion Tons While Special Attack: Tire Spin is active, release Special Attack to trigger a downward smash attack based on the charge level of Special Attack: Tire Spin, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Engine Spin With enough Energy, continue holding EX Special Attack after Special Attack: Tire Spin reaches maximum charge level to activate: Rapidly spins, unleashing powerful spinning slashes around her and dealing massive Physical DMG. This skill consumes Energy continuously for up to 3s. During the skill activation, Anti-Interrupt level increases, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Really Heavy During EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, release EX Special Attack to activate: Piper unleashes a downward smash attack, dealing massive Physical DMG. If the duration of EX Special Attack: Engine Spin reaches its limit or Energy drops to 20, EX Special Attack: Really Heavy will automatically activate. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Buckle Up When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate: Unleashes a powerful downward smash at enemies ahead in a large area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Hold~ On~ Tight~ When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, Press Chain Attack to activate: Rapidly spins, unleashing powerful spinning slashes at enemies in a large area ahead, followed by a downward smash, dealing massive Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Power Charge When Piper’s EX Special Attack: Engine Spin or Ultimate hits an enemy, she gains 1 stack of Power, up to a maximum of 20 stacks, lasting for 12s. Repeated triggers reset the duration. For every stack of Power, Piper’s Physical Anomaly Buildup Rate increases by 2%. Synced Acceleration When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Piper has 20 or more stacks of Power, all squad members’ DMG is increased by 18%.

Core Skill Enhancements

HoYoverse Piper’s Core Skill enhances her stats in the game.

Ability Name Description A Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12 per second

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1 B Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1 C Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12 per second

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1 D Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1 E Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12 per second

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1 F Base ATK increases by 25

Core Passive: Power Charge Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Piper

HoYoverse Piper’s Mindscape Cinema boosts her overall performance.

Here are the various buffs you receive for upgrading Firefly Mindscape Cinema:

Level 1- Leisure Moment : When Piper’s Special Attack: Tire Spin, EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, or Ultimate hits an enemy with a spinning slash, there is a 50% chance to gain an additional stack of Power. The maximum stack limit of Power is increased to 30.

: When Piper’s Special Attack: Tire Spin, EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, or Ultimate hits an enemy with a spinning slash, there is a 50% chance to gain an additional stack of Power. The maximum stack limit of Power is increased to 30. Level 2- Motivation : During Special Attack: Tire Spin and EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, Piper’s movement speed increases. When using Special Attack: One Trillion Tons, EX Special Attack: Really Heavy, or Ultimate to launch a downward smash that hits an enemy, the Physical DMG dealt by the move is increased by 10%. For each stack of Power, this buff is further increased by 1%.

: During Special Attack: Tire Spin and EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, Piper’s movement speed increases. When using Special Attack: One Trillion Tons, EX Special Attack: Really Heavy, or Ultimate to launch a downward smash that hits an enemy, the dealt by the move is increased by 10%. For each stack of Power, this buff is further increased by 1%. Level 3- Truck Expert : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Level 4- Refined Techniques : Whenever a squad member inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy, Piper recovers 20 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 30s.

: Whenever a squad member inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy, Piper recovers 20 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 30s. Level 5- Personal Hobbies : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Level 6- Mild Excitement: Increases the duration limit of EX Special Attack: Engine Spin by 2s and extends the duration of Power by 4s.

Piper pros and cons

Here are the advantages and disadvantages for using Piper in Zenless Zone Zero:

Pros Cons Can increase her own Anomaly build-up Set-up is time-consuming where she uses more field time than DLS Provides party-wide DMG buffs Reduces incoming DMG takes

Now that you know about the best Piper build, check out our Polychromes guide and learn how many you can save for the best units. If you want to learn more, here’s a breakdown of the latest codes and Twitch drops on offer, as well as if controller support is available for the game.