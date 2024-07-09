Best Soldier 11 Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Soldier 11 is a formidable S-rank Fire Agent available in Zenless Zone Zero. To maximize her potential as a Main DPS, you’ll need the best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more.

Zenless Zone Zero has joined the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail as another HoYoverse gacha game players are hooked on.

While Ellen is the current featured S-rank on ZZZ’s first limited banner, there are other worthy S-rank agents to consider.

Soldier 11 is one of the easiest yet most powerful characters for players to learn. If you want to add her to your team, keep reading for her best W-Engines, Drive, Discs, and more.

Best Soldier 11 build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp The Brimstone Inferno Metal (4-piece)

Swing Jazz (2-piece) Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Slot 5: Fire DMG

Slot 6: ATK

Sub-stats: CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK Soldier 11, Koleda, Ben

Best W-Engines for Soldier 11

The Brimstone

The best W-Engine for Soldier 11 in Zenless Zone Zero is the S-rank The Brimstone. Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, Soldier 11’s ATK increases by 3.5% for 8 seconds, stacking up to eight times. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds.

Cannon Rotor

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Soldier 11 is the A-rank Cannon Rotor. This W-Engine increases Soldier 11’s ATK by 7.5%. After landing a critical hit on an enemy, it will inflict an additional 200% of ATK as DMG. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds.

Best Drive Disc for Soldier 11

The best Drive Disc for Soldier 11 is the four-piece Inferno Metal set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases Fire DMG by 10%. 4-piece bonus Upon hitting a Burning enemy, the equipper’s CRIT Rate is increased by 28% for 8s.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Swing Jazz Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Soldier 11 Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Offense Certification Seal, Advanced Offense Certification Seal, and Pioneer’s Certification Seal for Soldier 11. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Soldier 11 in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Burn Chip, Advanced Burn Chip, Specialized Burn Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Best Soldier 11 team comp

HoYoverse

Koleda and Ben are excellent counterparts to Soldier 11 in a mono-Fire team composition. This setup activates the Additional Abilities of all three characters’ Core Skills. Soldier 11 acts as the Main DPS in this team, with Ben providing shields and Koleda stunning opponents.

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Rocketboo for Bangboo Chain Attacks to inflict 100% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Fire characters in your party.

Soldier 11’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Warmup Sparks Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 4 slashes, dealing Physical DMG. Basic Attack: Fire Suppression Press Basic Attack at the right moment to activate. Unleashes a set of more powerful slashes, dealing Fire DMG.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Tempered Fire Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dash Attack: Blazing Fire Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Dodge Counter: Backdraft Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Executes a powerful slash against enemies in front, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

Ability Name Description Quick Assist: Covering Fire When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Defensive Assist: Hold the Line When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate:

Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Assist Follow-Up: Reignition Press Basic Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate:

Charge and cross slash enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Raging Fire Press Special Attack to activate. Slashes enemies nearby, dealing Fire DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. EX Special Attack: Fervent Fire With enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Slashes enemies nearby, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. After using this skill, Solider 11’s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks will trigger Fire Suppression for up to 15s or 8 times.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Uplifting Flame When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. After using this skill, Soldier 11’s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks trigger Fire Suppression for the next 15s, up to 8 times. Ultimate: Bellowing Flame When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. After using this skill, Soldier 11’s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks trigger Fire Suppression for the next 15s, up to 8 times.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Heatwave When triggering Fire Suppression during a Basic Attack or Dash Attack, increase that attack’s DMG by 35%. Additional Ability: Fields of Fire When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Soldier 11 deals 10% more Fire DMG. When attacking Stunned enemies, this effect is further enhanced by an additional 22.5%.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1 C • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1 E • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Heatwave Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Soldier 11

HoYoverse

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Soldier 11:

Rapid Heat (MC1) – If her Energy is less than 40 when she enters combat or switches in, Soldier 11’s Energy will recover to 80. This can be triggered once every 50 seconds.

– If her Energy is less than 40 when she enters combat or switches in, Soldier 11’s Energy will recover to 80. This can be triggered once every 50 seconds. Scorching Convergence (MC2) – Damage increase by three percent, up to 12 stacks lasting 15 seconds with the length of each stack calculated separately when triggering Fire Suppression, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter and Basic Attack.

– Damage increase by three percent, up to 12 stacks lasting 15 seconds with the length of each stack calculated separately when triggering Fire Suppression, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter and Basic Attack. Elite Soldier (MC3) – Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2.

– Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2. Indulgent Blaze (MC4) – Triggering Fire Suppression during the first, second, or third strike of her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, Soldier 11’s Anti-Interrupt level increases and damage she takes is reduced by 18 percent in skill activation. Triggering Fire Suppression during the fourth hit of her Basic Attack will make Soldier 11 invulnerable during skill activation.

– Triggering Fire Suppression during the first, second, or third strike of her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, Soldier 11’s Anti-Interrupt level increases and damage she takes is reduced by 18 percent in skill activation. Triggering Fire Suppression during the fourth hit of her Basic Attack will make Soldier 11 invulnerable during skill activation. Perfect Soldier (MC5) – Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2.

– Chain Attack, Special Attack, Dodge, Assist and Basic Attack level +2. Scorching Flow (MC6) – Using EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate will cause Solider 11 to gain eight stacks of Charge (to a maximum of eight). Triggering Fire Suppression will consume one stack which in turn causes the current move to ignore 25 percent of the enemy’s fire resistance.

Soldier 11 pros & cons

Pros Cons Soldier 11 is one of the easiest characters for players to learn No other Obol Squad characters in the game yet means limited team comps Increased damage against stunned opponents

Soldier 11 trailer

On June 25, Zenless Zone Zero posted Soldier 11’s character demo on its official YouTube channel. You can watch the video below:

Now that you know the best Soldier 11 build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards. You can also read our tier list for the best ZZZ characters.

