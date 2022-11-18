Aydan claims Warzone 2 has no skill gap because of TTK: “The easiest game”

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2’s TTK is incredibly quick which doesn’t leave much margin for error, making it extremely unforgiving for both pro and casual players – an area that Aydan has concerns over.

Warzone 2 is finally out and players have been getting to grips with all the new changes. While Al Mazrah has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of issues that have been highlighted.

Aside from the complaints surrounding the new looting system and lack of movement mechanics, there has been another area that Warzone pro Aydan has been frustrated over. Currently, the TTK in the game is extremely low, with only a few bullets needed to completely eliminate an enemy.

This is something that Aydan believes has led to a complete lack of skill, with the gap between pro and casual players no longer being as prevalent.

Aydan blasts Warzone 2 TTK

During his recent Warzone 2 stream, Aydan found himself getting eliminated incredibly quickly. While the TTK in Warzone has always been fairly quick, the added mobility with slide canceling helped good players run rings around their foes.

In fact, it wasn’t uncommon for pro players to completely destroy their foes on mobility alone. However, the developers have since removed the ability to slide cancel, which has led to a more methodical playstyle.

If you get caught out of cover, then chances are you’ll be eliminated fairly quickly. This is something Aydan has been getting extremely frustrated over. “There’s like no forgiveness,” said the streamer. “You just get shot once and you’re just dead, you can’t do anything man, it f*cking blows.”

“They really did try to make this game have no skill gap. That was the whole intention of this game, to be the most f*ucking friendly, easiest game to ever be a thing. I feel like the only skill set in this game is having good aim. You don’t even get rewarded for having good aim like that much, because people just camp.”

Aydan then went on to explain how it’s now easier for average players to kill skilled players as the TTK is so low. Whether the developers will make any adjustments to the current TTK in Warzone 2 remains to be seen, but for now, don’t be too surprised if you find yourself being eliminated in just a few bullets.