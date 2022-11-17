Aydan reveals key changes he would make to Warzone 2

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan shared the changes he’d like to see implemented in the newly released Warzone 2.

Activision and Infinity Ward dropped Warzone 2 yesterday, inviting millions of players around the globe to explore the latest phase of Call of Duty’s battle royale.

It didn’t take long for early impressions to hit the web, of course. While some users are enjoying Warzone 2 and its DMZ mode, others, such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, find the overall experience lacking.

As opinions from popular streamers and pro players continue to roll in, content creator Aydan has thrown his two cents into the conversation.

Aydan reveals list of changes he wants for Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Pro Call of Duty player Aydan has shared a number of “wants and needs” for the Warzone sequel on his personal Twitter account.

The list includes higher TTK, additional mobility options beyond cars, improved movement mechanics, and custom perk packages.

Aydan further noted a need for extra ways to earn cash, or, at the very least, price reductions on items in the in-game shop.

Some users in the replies seem to agree with Aydan’s wants for Warzone 2; however, others appear at odds with the list.

“So basically you want regular Warzone,” one person asked – a question that mirrored comments made by several more people.

Suggestions that the game needs time to breathe, or that Infinity Ward should focus on tackling bugs and performance issues, count among the more popular replies, as well.

At present, the discourse surrounding Warzone 2 is pretty mixed within the community. But perhaps that will change in the days and weeks ahead.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is playable now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.