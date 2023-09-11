Armored Core 6 update 1.02 patch notes: Weapon changes, bug fixes, & more

Armored Core 6 received patch update 1.02 on September 11, 2023, and here is a list of all the weapon changes, bug fixes, and others pertaining to the new update’s patch notes.

Armored Core 6 has been a massive success ever since its release. The game became the most successful Armored Core title to date and was able to reach out to a mass audience.

Its deep customization accompanied by intense boss fights and thrilling combat has encapsulated both hardcore and newcomers alike. However, being a combat-oriented game, it is natural that the developers are determined to balance the game as much as possible.

On September 11, 2023, they released update 1.02 which features several balancing updates for the game. Everything you need to know regarding this has been discussed in the following section.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 version 1.02 patch notes are out

Armored Core 6 update 1.02 features a variety of changes. The rate of fire, reload times, projectile speeds, and total rounds of several weapons are adjusted. Attacks from certain enemy units are also tweaked to bring a balance to the gameplay.

Apart from that, it also includes fixes to some bugs to make the gameplay smoother. All the changes from the official patch notes are listed below:

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit Balance Adjustments MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

