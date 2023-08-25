Armored Core 6 is finally available and players are busy exploring everything that the game has to offer. Here is a guide to every boss that you will find within the game.

Armored Core 6 has hit the ground running and the boss fights are beyond exceptional. The game has showcased a side of mecha games that nobody has ever seen.

In fact, a lot of players are claiming it as the best mecha game ever made. As such, one of the key aspects of this game is the boss fights, and they are exceptional, to say the least.

A list of all the bosses that you will come across in this game has been provided in the following section.

FromSoftware List of every boss in Armored Core 6

AH12 HC Helicopter

HA-T-102 Juggernaut

AA P07 Balteus

EC-0804 Smart Cleaner

AA-602 CATAPHRACT

IA-02: Ice Worm

AA P03 Enforcer

IB-01: CEL 240

IB-C03: HAL 826

IB-07: SOL 644

Eliminate V.III

Each of these bosses is a challenge of their own and you will need to get a grasp of the game’s mechanics to beat them. In fact, the first boss, AH12 HC Helicopter is the tutorial boss and players are having a hard time beating that as well.

Hence, your patience and your ability to learn and make split-second decisions will be put to the test in this game. It will all come down to how calm you can be instead of losing your temper after failing a boss multiple times.

One of the key things to remember here is that Armored Core 6 has changed a lot compared to its predecessors. This game has elements from Elden Ring and some of the popular Souls titles by FromSoftware alongside the fundamentals of Armored Core.

This concludes our list of all the bosses in Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, do not forget to check our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

