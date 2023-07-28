Armored Core 6: Is there a demo?

Armored Core 6 is set for release in less than a month’s time and here is all the information you need regarding a potential demo for the game.

Armored Core 6 is a brand new and upcoming title by FromSoftware. The game is hyped beyond imagination since it’s coming from one of the most esteemed developers. The same devs who released award-winning games in the past like the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more.

Article continues after ad

What makes it even more special is it marks the return of the Armored Core franchise after 11 years! Therefore, it’s natural for fans to be eager to learn if the game will have a small demo version before its full release.

So, here’s everything you need to know regarding a potential demo for the game.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 will not have a demo

Will Armored Core 6 have a demo?

Armored Core 6 will not have a demo before its release. FromSoftware has currently no plans for a demo and the devs have not provided any hints to release one.

Article continues after ad

As it happens, Elden Ring did have a demo version where players got to play a very small section of the game. However, the demo was released around three months before the official release of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apart from that, games like Sekiro did not have any demos before release. Therefore, based on how FromSoftware has handled things in things in the past, a demo is highly unlikely. In case a demo does happen to release, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for Armored Core 6 demo. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Armored Code guides at Dexerto.

Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass | Is Armored Core 6 Open World | System Requirements: Recommended and minimum specs | Armored Core 6 Story: Setting, characters, endings, and more | Will Armored Core 6 be on Steam Deck | Is Armored Core 6 a Soulsborne | How long is Armored Core 6 | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Nintendo Switch? | File size for PS5, PC, and Xbox