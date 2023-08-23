Armored Core 6: Do you need to play the previous games?

Armored Core 6 is the brand new mecha title from FromSoftware that is set for release on August 25, 2023. Here is a brief discussion on whether you need to play the previous Armored Core games or not.

Armored Core 6 is the first major title in the franchise that has reached out to the mainstream audience. This is primarily due to the success of other games such as Elden Ring and Sekiro which made FromSoftware a much more mainstream studio.

Therefore, a lot of new players are interested in getting into the franchise and have no idea what to expect. In fact, several of them are wondering whether they need to play the previous titles before touching Armored Core 6.

Here is a discussion on the matter of whether the previous titles are necessary.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 previous titles are not necessary

Do you need to play previous games before Armored Core 6?

No, you do not need to play previous games before Armored Core 6. It goes without saying that if you play the previous titles then you will get an understanding of how the game functions.

However, each of these games are standalone titles from a story perspective. The games are not connected by any means. Apart from that, Armored Core 6 being much more mainstream than others it will be easier for you to find guides on how to play the game.

This makes playing the previous titles unnecessary. Lastly, the last Armored Core game was released in 2012. Therefore, visually those games are extremely backdated. Hence, even if you play them, a lot of it will be changed to meet modern standards in Armored Core 6.

This concludes our guide for whether you need the previous titles for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative please look into some of the other guides at Dexerto.

