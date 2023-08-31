Armored Core 6 Cataphract boss guide: Best build & strategy

Armored Core 6’s Cataphract boss can be a nightmare to deal with thanks to its speed and damage output. If you’re struggling with the Cataphract, we’ve got you covered with an easy strategy and build to take it down.

The Cataphract is actually an optional boss in Armored Core 6 that you can completely miss in your first playthrough. If you did happen to select the ‘Destroy the Special Forces Craft” Decision Mission then you’ll meet it face to face.

It actually features in Armored Core 6’s Story Trailer. The Cataphract is the deadly PCA (Planetary Closure Authority) MT that took down 619 and 620 so this is an opportunity for revenge.

While tough at first, once you get Armored Core 6’s Cataphract fight well and truly down, you can finish it in just over a minute. We suggest the Cataphract as the best mid-game farm for that very reason. So, how do you take down the Cataphract?

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Cataphract combat step one: Shoot it in its stupid face.

Armored Core 6 Cataphract boss: Best build

At this point in the game, you’ve probably realized that throwing around terms like “best build” is a little hyperbolic. In this instance though, the weapons used for this build are very effective against the Cataphract in Armored Core 6.

The build focuses on high stagger application and melee burst damage. The weapons, and inner parts all maximize EN efficiency, melee damage output, and Direct Hit Adjustment.

The frame helps add to the damage modifiers while using the agility of Reverse-Joint legs to keep you agile. A combination of heavy legs and a lightweight upper keeps you decently swift while still having a reasonable pool of AP.

This Cataphract build is made up entirely of parts you should have access to when the mission first becomes available.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Big guns and a bigger spike are the key to skewering the Cataphract.

Weapons

Right Hand: 44-141 JVLN ALPHA (Bazooka)

44-141 JVLN ALPHA (Bazooka) Left Hand: PB-033M ASHMEAD (Pile Bunker)

PB-033M ASHMEAD (Pile Bunker) Right Shoulder: SONGBIRDS ( Grenade Cannon)

SONGBIRDS ( Grenade Cannon) Left Shoulder: SONGBIRDS ( Grenade Cannon)

Frame

Head: VP-44S

VP-44S Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA Legs: RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN

Inner

Booster: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20C

Expansion

Assault Armor

So, how do you employ the awesome firepower, swift mobility, and fantastic energy management that this build gives you access to?

Armored Core 6 Cataphract boss: Strategy

The strategy for taking down the Cataphract with this particular build is relatively simple. Use the high impact afforded by the SONGBIRDS to instantly stagger it. Follow that by Assault Boosting in for a charged Pile Bunker attack and finish with a Bazooka shot. Rinse and repeat.

Now, the Cataphract is heavily mobile and heavily armored so only hits to the vulnerable humanoid-looking center will have any effect. The only way to hit it is head-on so you’ll have to dash around it to make sure you’re facing the side with the gattling guns.

Once you get your guaranteed stagger by firing both SONGBIRDS at once, the Pile Bunker’s high base damage and the melee specialization from the arms will do the bulk of the damage. Finish the combo by firing a shot from the bazooka which has a high Direct Hit Adjustment.

The high mobility afforded by reverse joint legs and the Quick Boost speed from the equipped booster should help you avoid major damage. Just make sure to be at mid-range or further to avoid its mounted laser shotgun. Below is a quick video of a decent run that should illustrate the strategy properly.

And there you have it, an efficient and easy way to make short work of Armored Core 6’s Cataphract boss. This is a great fight to replay for easy COAM generation and to hone your reflexes for the tough bosses ahead.

It also has a surprisingly easy S-rank qualification once you’re practiced. For more help with Armored Core 6, check out Dexerto’s other coverage on the mech-action title.

