How many chapters are there in Armored Core 6? Complete mission list

Armored Core 6 can be quite an undertaking and will require multiple playthroughs to see everything it has to offer. We’ve compiled a list of how many chapters are in Armored Cored 6 and the missions that comprise them.

Armored Core 6 is a massive game comprised of multiple chapters. Like previous entries in the series, these chapters are made up of individual missions.

It can take more than 20 hours to complete your first playthrough and for those seeking to unlock Armored Core 6’s multiple endings, developers have estimated more than 60 total hours of gameplay.

If you’re trying to figure out how far along you are or just wondering how many chapters there are in Armored Core 6, we’ve compiled a complete mission list for the game.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco All of Armored Core 6’s chapters and many of its missions end in punishing boss fights.

How many chapters does Armored Core 6 have?

Armored Core 6 has five chapters and 41 potential missions in the first playthrough alone. The number of missions is expanded by 17 in subsequent New Game+ and New Game++ runs for a total of 58 missions.

Certain missions are known as ‘Decision Missions’ and will close off other missions while unlocking a few more based on which faction you choose to help. Below we’ve written up a complete list of missions in Armored Core 6.

Decision missions will be marked and their chained missions will be listed beneath them.

Armored Core 6 mission list

Here are all the Armored Core 6 missions broken up into chapters.

Armored Core 6 Chapter 1 missions

Illegal Entry Destroy Artillery Installations Grid 135 Cleanup Destroy the Transport Helicopters Destroy the Tester AC Attack the Dam Complex Mining Ship Takedown Operation Wallclimber Retrieve Combat Logs Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 Attack the Watchpoint

Armored Core 6 Chapter 2 missions

Infiltrate Grid 086 Eliminate the Doser Faction Ocean Crossing

Armored Core 6 Chapter 3 missions

Steal the Survey Data Attack the Refueling Base Eliminate V.VII Tunnel Sabotage Survey the Uninhabited Floating City Heavy Missile Launch Support Eliminate the Enforcement Squad (Decision Mission) Destroy the Special Forces Craft (Decision Mission) Attack the Old Spaceport Eliminate “Honest” Brute Defend the Old Spaceport Historic Data Recovery Destroy the Ice Worm

Armored Core 6 Chapter 4 missions

Underground Exploration – Depth 1

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

Underground Exploration – Depth 3

Intercept the Redguns (Decision Mission)

Ambush the Vespers (Decision Mission)

Unknown Territory Survey

Reach the Coral Convergence

Armored Core 6 Chapter 5 missions

Escape Intercept the Corporate Forces (Decision Mission) Breach the Karman Line Destroy the Drive Block Eliminate “Cinder” Carla (Decision Mission) Shut Down the Closure Satellites Bring down the Xylem

Armored Core 6 New Game+ missions

Attack the Dam Complex Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech Defend Dam Complex

Armored Core 6 New Game++ missions

Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship Prisoner Rescue Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection Attack the Watchpoint Stop the Secret Data Breach Survey the Uninhabited Floating City Coral Export Denial Underground Exploration – Depth 2 Eliminate V.III Unknown Territory Survey Reach the Coral Convergence MIA Regain Control of the Xylem Coral Release

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Armored Core 6 has three endings and the Decision Missions you select will impact what one you get.

This is the entire list of missions in Armored Core 6 but there are other optional activities like Arena Fights and S Rank challenges that will extend the game further.

