Will Armored Core 6 have DLC? Everything we know

Wondering whether Armored Core 6 will have DLC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

While many players are currently delving into Armored Core 6 and trying to beat Balteus and the rest of the gang, that hasn’t stopped series fans from wondering whether the game will receive any DLC. After all, having additional post-launch content for your favorite games is always going to be a tantalizing prospect.

Whether it’s in the form of new missions, customization options, or multiplayer maps – there are plenty of ways Fromsoftware could expand upon the base game. So, if you’ve defeated every Armored Core 6 boss and wish to know if Armored Core 6 will receive any DLC, then you’ve come to the right place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Armored Core 6 get DLC?

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 DLC could add even more content to the game.

Fromsoftware has yet to confirm whether Armored Core 6 will receive any DLC or post-launch content. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t get any in the future.

After all, other Fromsoftware games like the Dark Souls series have previously featured some hefty DLC expansions. In fact, Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which is slated for later this year is the latest example.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, with Armored Core being a completely different IP, there’s no telling what or if it will receive any further content in the future. If anything, we could see new multiplayer maps and additional customization options added to help keep things feeling fresh for the game’s community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as Fromsoftware announces any official news on potential Armored Core 6 DLC, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, feel free to head over to our Armored Core 6 page for all the latest news and updates.

Is the Moonlight Greatsword in Armored Core 6? | Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter | Does Armored Core 6 have photo mode?

Article continues after ad