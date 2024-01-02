Among the various resources in Ark: Survival Ascended, Gasoline is a key fuel source, powering a wide range of equipment and machinery. Find out essential know-how of making Gasoline, a task simpler than it might seem, yet pivotal for thriving in the game’s challenging environment.

Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended isn’t just another item; it’s the lifeblood of advanced technology and progress. Whether you’re looking to power up your base’s electrical systems, run a Fabricator, or keep your Industrial Forge blazing, knowing how to produce Gasoline efficiently is vital.

The game offers two distinct methods for creating this essential fuel in Ark: Survival Ascended, each catering to different stages of gameplay and resource availability.

The following sections will guide you through each method, ensuring you’re well-equipped to keep your machines running and your base operational.

How to Make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended

Method 1: Using Hides and Oil

The first method to make Gasoline involves gathering five Hide and six Oil. Hides are commonly obtained from dinosaurs and mammals, best harvested using tools like chainsaws, hatchets, or pickaxes.

Oil, on the other hand, is found in oil deposits across the map or can be harvested from creatures like Basilosaurus, Leeches, and Trilobites.

Once you have the materials, place the Hides and Oil into a Refining Forge or an Industrial Forge. The transformation process takes about 30 seconds, with the Industrial Forge being more efficient for bulk production.

This method is straightforward and accessible, making it a go-to choice for many players in the early to mid-stages of the game.

Method 2: Using Congealed Gas Balls and Green Gems

The second method requires 20 Congealed Gas Balls and 20 Green Gems or Fragmented Green Gems. Congealed Gas Balls are produced by heating Condensed Gas in a Refining Forge. Green Gems are mined from green crystal formations found across the map.

To convert these materials into Gasoline, use a Chemistry Bench, but only if you have learned the Gas Collector Engram. This method is a bit more advanced but offers an alternative way to produce Gasoline, especially useful in areas where Oil and Hides are scarce.

Fueling Your Journey

Gasoline is a versatile and essential resource in Ark: Survival Ascended. It powers various equipment, including Chemistry Benches, Electrical Generators, Fabricators, and Industrial Forges. Efficient production of Gasoline ensures your base remains functional and your technological advancements continue uninterrupted.

By mastering these methods of making Gasoline, you ensure a steady supply of this crucial resource, keeping the wheels of progress turning in the challenging yet rewarding world of Ark: Survival Ascended.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about making gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:

