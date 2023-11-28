Ark: Survival Ascended is the highly anticipated remake of Ark Survival: Evolved and while the game is available to play on Xbox consoles and PC you may want to know if it’s also on PS5. We’ve got the answer right here.

The long-awaited remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, Ark: Survival Ascended has finally arrived and the game features a lot of exciting content for new and returning fans alike, such as improved visuals, new creatures to find and tame, and a handful of the original game’s DLC being readily included.

The game is available to buy on PC and Xbox consoles right now, as well as stream via Xbox Game Pass but PlayStation fans may be wondering if the latest dinosaur-centric adventure is also coming to Sony devices.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Ark: Survival Ascended on PS5.

Studio Wildcard Ark: Survival Ascended features a lot of dinosaurs for players to tame.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended on PS5?

While Ark: Survival Ascended was originally due to launch on PS5, it’s not currently available on the console.

The game launched for Xbox Series S/X, and PC on November 21, 2023, however unfortunately for PlayStation owners, it was announced that the PS5 version had been delayed via a statement on Twitter. Regarding the PS5 version of Ark: Survival Ascended the statement from the developers reads:

“We’re still working closely with Sony on PlayStation 5 certification for Ark: Survival Ascended while we have been targeting a late November launch, today we’ve encountered some issues which will require some additional time. We now anticipate a PS5 launch in early December. We’re working diligently to bring you the best possible cross-platform experience.”

While this news is bound to be disappointing for PS5 players, hopefully, there shouldn’t be too much longer to wait until the game comes to the platform with the studio aiming for an early December release.

As soon as the official release date information is confirmed on PS5, we’ll be sure to update this page with everything you need to know. In the meantime, why not check out our metal farming guide for the game?