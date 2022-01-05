7 Days to Die console commands & how to use them on PC

7 Days to Die features a variety of cheats and console commands to alter the gameplay on PC. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the best 7 Days to Die console commands you can use.

Some 7 Days to Die console commands are more helpful than others, but the developers have thought of everything to help make your gameplay experience easier and suited to every play style. The game can be quite rigid at times, so console commands help tailor it to everyone’s tastes.

7 Days to Die is also a game that attracts a variety of gamers, some want to live in the world and survive it’s trials, while others just want to get on with some zombie slaying! Console commands will enable each player to enjoy 7 Days to Die in their own way. With that being said, here’s a full list of console commands for you to create your own undead dystopia.

How to use the console in 7 Days to Die

To input console commands, press one of the following keys on your keyboard: F1, “, @, Ö, Ø, F2 or Ñ.

Remember, this varies depending on your keyboard layout. Type in the command and press ENTER to activate it.

General 7 Days to Die console commands

The following 7 Days to Die console commands are the most well used and helpful codes:

Code Effect giveself [item id] [level (1-6)] Give yourself specified item at specified quality level buff [buff id] Applies buff to a local player or you. debuff [buff id] Remove buff from local player or you. buffplayer [steam id / player name / entity id] [buff id] Applies buff to player using their ID. debuffplayer [steam id / player name / entity id] [buff id] Remove buff from player using their ID. switchview Switch player view between 1st and 3rd person. systeminfo Show CPU or operating system info. debugmenu Toggle debug mode on/off. exhausted Make the player exhausted. giveselfxp [xp amount] Give player XP. creativemenu Toggle creative menu on/off. spawnsupplycrate Spawn a supply crate. admin [‘add’ / ‘remove’ / ‘list’] [steam id / player name / entity id] [permission level] Add/remove player from admin list. kick [steam id / player name / entity id] [“kick message”] Kick player from the game. kickall [“kick message”] Kick all players from game. whitelist [‘add’ / ‘remove’ / ‘list’] [steam id / player name / entity id] Remove player in the white list. ban [‘add’ / ‘remove’ / ‘list’] [steam id / player name / entity id] [duration + duration unit] [“message”] Ban or unban player. killall Kill everyone in the game. teleport [steam id / player name / entity id] [x y z] [offset x y z] [view direction] Teleport to any location in the game. teleportplayer [steam id / player name / entity id] [steam id / player name / entity id] [x y z] [view direction] Teleport player to any location. showclouds [texture file name] Show just one layer of cloud. repairchunkdensity [x z] [‘fix’] Check if the densities of blocks in a chunk.

Spawning 7 Days to Die console commands

This next set of console commands for 7 Days to Die relate to spawning and summoning gameplay effects:

Code Effect weather [weather setting} Change the weather. spawnentity [player id] [entity id] Display a list of entities that can be spawned. weathersurvival [‘on’ / ‘off’] Toggle on/off weather survival mode. spawnwanderinghorde Summon wandering horde of zombies. givequest [quest id] Give yourself a quest. removequest [quest id] Remove any particular quest from the game. say [“message”] Send server message to all connected clients. cp [‘add’ / ‘remove’ / ‘list’] [command] [0 – 1000] Add a command to the permission list. listplayers List all players with IDs, positions, health, stats, IP address. version Display the current version of the game and active mods. water limit [amount] Control the flow of water in the game. thirsty Make the player thirsty. spectrum [spectrum id] Specify the ID of your desired light spectrum. gettime Display the current number of days and time. spawnscouts [steam id / player name / entity id] [x y z] Summon screamer. listents List all zombies, players, animals in the game. shutdown Shut down the game. spawnairdrop Spawn an air drop. staticmap Change the map between static and dynamic. listplayerids List all players and their IDs. setgamestat [game stat] [value] Specify the game stat and value. getgamestat [string] Display list of current game stats. setgamepref [game preference] [value] Specify the game preference and value.

Miscellaneous 7 Days to Die console commands

The below codes are anything else that didn’t make it into the above two lists, but there’s plenty of helpful commands to be used for enhancing gameplay in 7 Days to Die:

Code Effect getgamepref [string] Display list of game preferences. starve Make player starving. settempunit [c / f] Change temperature between Celsius or Fahrenheit. memcl Display memory information on client and calls garbage collector. mem Display memory information and calls garbage collector. traderarea Show all the trade areas. exportitemicons Move all item coins to game folder. lights Toggle lights on/off shownexthordetime Display the wandering horde time. pplist Show persistent player data. clear Clear the all output text in the command console. listthreads List all threads. spawnscreen Display the spawn screen. showalbedo Hide or unhide the albedo. settime [‘day’ / ‘night’] [0-24000] [d hh mm] Set the game time help [command] Show text for supported commands. sounddebug Enable or disable the SoundManager debug mode. shownormals Show or hide the normal maps. loggamestate [header] [true / false] Display the information on the current state of the game. chunkcache Show all the loaded chunks in the cache. loglevel [log level] [true / false] Enable that which types of log messages are shown. saveworld Save the world. showchunkdata Show some data of the current chunk. aiddebug Enable or disable the AIDirector debug mode. showspecular Enable or disable specular values in gBuffer.

Remember console commands may count as cheating to some, but they exist for fun – just like the game’s they’re designed for. We also have a guide to the 7 Days to Die mods and a guide to the map locations.

