Ark Survival Ascended: Ceratosaurus location & how to tame

The Ceratosaurus is a pretty dangerous creature in Ark: Survival Ascended and if you’re wondering where to find one and how to tame it after, our handy guide has everything you need.

Ark: Survival Ascended is the remastered version of Studio Wildcard’s original dinosaur survival game, Ark: Survival Evolved. Featuring enhanced graphics, new content, and a wide variety of flora and fauna, it welcomes a new creature with the drop of almost every DLC, adding new dynamics to the game.

Article continues after ad

However, not all creatures in the game come via DLCs as some are left to the modders as Ark has extensive mod support. With that said, here’s where you can locate a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended and how you can tame one after catching it.

Article continues after ad

Studio Wildcard Ark can be a wild game at times.

Ceratosaurus location in Ark: Survival Ascended

In Ark: Survival Ascended, you must use the Additions Ascended: Ceratosaurus mod as these creatures don’t spawn naturally.

Once you’re done installing it, you can start finding them in Grasslands and Jungles.

Article continues after ad

How to tame a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Before you go ahead and tame a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended, you need to find and learn a few things:

Hunt Ceratos and farm venom spines .

. Learn to craft Hemogoblin Cocktail .

. A tamed dinosaur, like Stegosaurus for their good defense.

You need to reach Level 60 first as hunting Ceratos unlocks only after that. After hunting them, you need to farm their venom spines.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Studio Wildcard A Ceratosaurus can be pretty difficult to tame.

After that, at Level 75, you can learn to craft the Hemogoblin Cocktail. After feeding to your tamed Stegosaurus, this mixture attracts Ceratosaurus and to cook a Hemogoblin Cocktail, you’ll need:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

15 Blood Packs .

. 10 Cerato Venom Spines .

. 10 Narcotics.

A Ceratosaurus will slowly become blood drunk after attacking the Stegosaurus you fed the Hemogoblin Cocktail. Once a Ceratosaurus is 100% blood drunk it will become passive, and then you can interact with it by feeding an Extraordinary Kibble.

Once you’ve tamed a Ceratosaurus, you can name it however you like. One thing to note, Ceratos of higher levels take longer to get drunk. This means it will take more feeds to tame them.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about finding and taming a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Games like Stardew Valley | Best Xbox Game Pass games | Best Souls games | Best Oddworld games | Best OLED Switch games | Best survival games |10 Best MMOs in 2022 | New World starter guide | Best scary Roblox horror games in 2023 | Best survival games | Best Apple Arcade games | Best mobile games | Best MMO games | Best LGBTQ+ video games