Ark Survival Ascended metal farming locations

Metal stands as a crucial material in Ark: Survival Ascended, pivotal for crafting advanced tools, powerful weapons, and robust structures. This guide dives into the most fruitful metal farming locations across the vast, rejuvenated landscapes of Ark: Survival Ascended.

Embarking on an adventure in Ark: Survival Ascended isn’t just about surviving the elements and outsmarting dinosaurs; it’s also about mastering the art of resource gathering.

Metal, the backbone of advanced crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended, is not just scattered randomly across the game’s map. Knowing where to look is half the battle. Here, we outline the key locations where you can hit the metal jackpot, ensuring your survival and dominance in this prehistoric realm.

Ark Survival Ascended: Prime Metal Farming Locations

In Ark: Survival Ascended, knowing where to harvest metal can significantly boost your progress. The game world is dotted with specific locations rich in metal resources. Here’s a list of these vital locations along with their coordinates, making your metal farming expeditions more efficient and fruitful.

Volcano Slope: At 50.3, 35.2, the slopes of the volcano are abundant with metal.

Inside Volcano: Delve into coordinates 41.7, 37.4 inside the volcano for rich metal deposits.

Redwoods Mountain: Found at 58.4, 49, this mountain is a valuable metal farming location within the Redwoods.

Herbivore Island: Located at coordinates 87.1, 89.7, this island is a safe haven for herbivores and a great spot for metal mining.

South Mountain Top: At coordinates 86.1, 66.3, this mountain top is a prime location for gathering metal.

Metal Mountain: Found at 80, 46.7, aptly named for its rich metal deposits.

Mountain Slope: Situated at 80.2, 52.1, this area offers a good quantity of metal nodes.

Arctic Plateau: With coordinates 30.7, 7.1, this chilly plateau is another key metal farming spot.

Mountain Near Redwoods: Located at 67.8, 62.1, this mountain is a great source for metal near the Redwoods.

Northeast Mountain Peak: This peak at 32.2, 83.3 is a high-yield metal spot.

Northeast Mountain Slope: Just a bit lower at 35.3, 80.5, the slopes also offer abundant metal.

Barren Mountain: At coordinates 35.5, 60.2, despite its barren appearance, it's rich in metal.

Broken Peak: Located at 20.2, 52.6, this peak is known for its accessible metal nodes.

Each of these locations offers its unique challenges and rewards. Some are safer but might offer less yield, while others are richer in metal but come with increased risks. Equip yourself appropriately and embark on your metal farming journey, keeping these coordinates in hand for a successful harvest.

This is all you need to know about metal farming locations in Ark Survival Ascended. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:

