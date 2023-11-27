Is Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?

Ark: Survival Ascended has finally arrived for PC and next-gen consoles, but is it also available to play on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything we know about whether or not you can play the game on Microsoft’s streaming service.

The latest entry in the dinosaur-centric Ark franchise has arrived, and it’s a remake of the beloved Ark: Survival: Evolved that features improved visuals and a wide variety of new content for fans to enjoy, including new creatures to find and tame.

The game is currently available for PC and Xbox Series X|S with a PlayStation 5 version coming in early December. Xbox and PC players may be curious to know if Ark: Survival Ascended is available to play on Xbox Game Pass as well.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass.

Studio Wildcard Ark: Survival Ascended is a remake of Ark Survival: Evolved.

Is Ark: Survival Ascenced on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Ark: Survival Ascened is available to play on Xbox Game Pass. This is great news for any veterans of the series who are keen to get their hands on the anticipated remake, as well as newcomers who want to discover what the franchise is all about.

The remake was added to Game Pass as a Day 1 release which means it was made available at launch on November 21, 2023. Anyone who subscribes to the popular streaming service will be able to download Ark: Survival Ascended at no extra cost and begin their survival adventure while enjoying the enhanced visuals and additional content that the ground-up remake has to offer.

That's everything you need to know about Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass.