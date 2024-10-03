Are Throne and Liberty servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

As an ever-updating MMO, Throne and Liberty needs to close its servers in order to push an update, major bug fix, or introduce brand new events for players.

Filled with epic combat, tons of exciting weapons, plenty of potential for powerful builds, and of course the ability to turn into different animals, it’s no surprise that Throne and Liberty is an incredibly popular MMO.

However, with a plethora of players, the likes of Amazon and NCSOFT must constantly update the adventure, bringing new features, or squashing any bugs prohibiting players from enjoying the game. So, if you’re struggling to get in, or just want to know if the servers are active before joining, here’s all you need to know.

Are the Throne and Liberty servers down?

At the time of writing, the Throne and Liberty servers are under maintenance, as revealed through the game’s X account.

Dexerto/NCSoft

The developers wrote: “Throne and Liberty Update 1.1.0 downtime will begin at 12:30AM PT (7:30AM UTC) on October 3 and last approximately 6 hours. It includes bug fixes for UI, various settings, and more to help make your welcome into Solisium an even smoother experience.”

As such, the servers will be down during the following times:

PDT: 11:30 PM – 05:30 AM

11:30 PM – 05:30 AM EST: 02:30 AM – 08:30 AM

02:30 AM – 08:30 AM BST : 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM UTC: 07:30 AM to 1:30 PM

07:30 AM to 1:30 PM JST: 04:30 PM – 10:30 PM

During these times, players logging in will be met with an error stating that “Throne and Liberty is under maintenance.”

How to check server status

To check the Throne and Liberty servers, we recommend heading back here, as we’ll keep this page regularly updated when new maintenance or server issues happen.

However, another key way to check is via the official X account, as they regularly share updates about server status. There’s also an official game status account, which is worth checking as well.

So, while you wait for it to update and allow you back in, be sure to brush up on how to change servers, or alter your character’s appearance. Alternatively, check out how many people play Throne and Liberty to ensure you’re preparing for a busy adventure.