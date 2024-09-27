Throne and Liberty weapon tier list: Best weapons ranked

When jumping into Throne and Liberty for the first time, a weapon tier list can help you decipher what the best weapons for your playstyle are.

Weapons are this MMORPG’s version of classes, and the good news is that you can swap them on the fly. Whether you’d like to be a long-ranged spellcaster or a tanky melee swordsman, there are a plethora of options for you.

We’ll rank all seven of the weapons in Throne and Liberty from best to worst in a tier list, while also explaining why the weapons are either good or bad.

Best weapons tier list in Throne and Liberty

TIER WEAPON S Longbow, Wand & Tome A Greatsword, Dagger B Crossbow, Sword & Shield C Staff

Our tiers explained

S: The best

A: Very good

B: Just okay

C: Not great choices

Since Throne & Liberty has just been released, more updates are to come, so this list could look different as time goes on. We’ll update this tier list if any changes come to pass.

S-Tier weapons in Throne and Liberty

Longbow

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Dexterity

The Longbow is by far the best weapon to use in Throne and Liberty for many reasons. This ranged weapon has excellent DPS, especially when paired with an off-hand weapon like the Dagger. Pairing these two together creates a perfect balance of both ranged and up-close combat, although there’s nothing wrong with staying far back and taking down enemies from a distance.

It’s also versatile, as it can focus on single-target damage, as well as AoE attacks. On top of that, Longbow users can heal others, as well as themselves, making them a flexible team player. Whether you’re in PVP or PVE, the Longbow is an excellent choice of weapon.

Wand & Tome

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Wisdom

If you’re looking to be the best support player on your team, choose the Wand and Tome. Even if you’re not with a group of friends, this is considered one of the best weapon choices for solo players. Aside from the Tome, your Wand can put enemies to sleep which provides great crowd control.

The only issue here is that you may not be dealing a ton of damage, but this is offset by the ability to heal yourself during fights. Additionally, having an off-hand weapon like the Crossbow can help, as the Wand and Tome alone don’t deal the best damage.

A-Tier weapons in Throne and Liberty

Greatsword

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Strength

While the Greatsword provides excellent damage to enemies, especially those in groups, it’s a slow weapon. This means you will need to time your attacks correctly to use it effectively. This weapon is the most powerful melee weapon in Throne and Liberty, but a few drawbacks hold it back from S-Tier.

Like the Wand, your Greatsword has crowd control abilities to stun enemies, which is a nice bonus. But it can falter easily when used without an off-hand weapon since it’s a melee-focused and close-range weapon. While it’s lethal, the Greatsword may prove too heavy and arduous for your liking.

Dagger

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Dexterity

The Dagger is a swift weapon choice perfect for players who love the Rogue class in other games. Your main goal with this weapon is to increase your crit rates for the best possible damage, while also dealing damage over time with skills that can inflict poison on targets.

While it’s considered an S-Tier option for off-hand use, the Dagger does have some issues. There aren’t many AoE options, so you’ll be focused mostly on single-target damage. But as a double-edged sword, the Dagger is great for PVP play. Not to mention, it’s the best melee off-hand option.

B-Tier weapons in Throne and Liberty

Crossbow

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Dexterity

Although the Crossbow was the best DPS weapon in Throne and Liberty during the beta, this powerful weapon was nerfed near release and has fallen from grace quite a bit. Still, the Crossbow has decent single-target damage, especially when used as an off-hand weapon.

It shines in swift mobility, granting players the ability to leap in a direction while buffing themselves. It has drawbacks against groups of enemies, but it allows you to fight at a distance for better survivability. The Crossbow could be improved in the future, but for now, it’s not as good as it used to be in terms of DPS.

Sword & Shield

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Strength

The Sword and Shield grants players the ability to tank damage and counterattacks by blocking with their shield. Although this can be good in a group to help your teammates, fighting alone makes it difficult to deal damage, as this weapon isn’t great with DPS output.

Not only can this weapon block attacks, but it can also provoke enemies to focus the damage on you. Besides providing damage reduction and protection for your team, the Sword and Shield isn’t a great weapon choice as a solo player, and it’s also not great for ranged fighting.

C-Tier weapons in Throne and Liberty

Staff

NCSOFT/Dexerto

Main stat: Wisdom

Unfortunately, the magic Staff is currently the worst weapon for players to use in Throne and Liberty. It excels against groups of enemies for AoE damage, and it allows you to stay in the backline to deal damage from afar, but this ranged combat doesn’t mean the Staff gives the player good survivability.

Its skills won’t offer you much protection, the skill cooldowns take a long time, and it just doesn’t compare in DPS numbers when looking at other weapons. If you want to still be a magic spell caster, the Wand and Tome is a much better fit in the current meta.