How many people play Throne and Liberty? Player count in October 2024

Despite region restrictions holding it back early on, Throne and Liberty has quickly managed to amass an impressive player count as of October 2024.

Throne and Liberty is Amazon’s latest MMO, which takes place in the open-world Solisium. Originally, this game was part of the Lineage series, though it was later repurposed during development.

With the MMORPG’s full launch now available, players are jumping over to see what it’s all about – and so far, the game already has a strong start in terms of attracting an audience.

If you’re curious about how many people are playing this game, here’s what you need to know about the Throne and Liberty player count in October 2024.

Throne and Liberty player count tracker

ncsoft Throne and Liberty only just fully launched, but its player count has already surprassed some of Steam’s most popular games.

At the time of writing, Throne and Liberty has a 245,712 player count, according to SteamDB. However, the game peaked at a whopping 326,377 earlier, right after its full launch.

It’s worth knowing that this number may not accurately present the player count as a whole, as it only shows those playing on PC.

With the MMO being available on other platforms, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, it’s very likely the total number is higher than that. Still, it’s impressive, nonetheless – especially considering the game is only supported in certain regions depending on the platform.

At the time of writing, the game has managed to secure the third spot in the Most Played category on Steam, only behind Counter Strike 2 and the Banana game. It also has surpassed some popular titles on Steam, such as Dota 2, PUBG, Call of Duty, and more.

Those wanting to check out what the hype is all about, make sure you know the best weapons you can use.

After all, one of the highlights of this MMO is a “class-free” system where you can mix and configure various weapons to suit your playstyle, whether you want to focus on strength, defense, or damage.

While you’re here, check out the best dagger build as well to give you a decent headstart in the game’s vast open world.