As a gacha game, Infinity Nikki requires Resonite Crystals to pull on the current banner. To get those, you’ll need Diamonds and an efficient way of grabbing the free resource.

It’s easy to get swept up in Infinity Nikki, whether it’s grabbing the Whimstars, fishing, petting animals, completing quests, or just exploring the world, there’s always something going on. However, as previously mentioned, this is a gacha game, which means there’s always a banner and an element of luck regarding the current high-ticket items.

To help you get those items and pull on the banner, you’ll need one resource – Diamonds. However, these can be a little elusive unless you know where to look. So, if you want to pull on the banner or unlock more outfits, here’s how to get Diamonds in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Diamonds

Complete Courses

Dexerto / Papergames

Courses are an ideal way to get hold of Diamonds, though they’re not the most fruitful, as they only give you around five per completed task. Nevertheless, all of the tasks are elements you’ll be completing throughout your adventure, such as ‘Collect “fresh” clothes”, or ‘Obtain Blings’.

We suggest looking at your Courses regularly as you may have unlocked a handful, granting you a fair chunk of Diamonds. After all, any Diamonds are worth grabbing when you’re looking to grab Resonance Crystals.

Complete Daily Wishes

Dexerto / Papergames

Coming off the back of the game’s Courses, completing Daily Wishes is a fantastic way to grab a few easy Diamonds. In fact, grabbing all the rewards from this will grant you 90 Diamonds, placing you pretty close to a Resonance Crystal.

These tasks are usually extremely easy to complete, with some asking you to ‘Catch 3 bugs’ or ‘Take one photo’. We recommend completing these as soon as you load into the game. with any luck, you’ll have completed some extra Courses at the same time.

Rank up in the Compendium

Dexerto / Papergames

With so many ways to level and rank up as both Nikki and a Stylist, it stands to reason that their leveling-up rewards are a great way to grab some Diamonds. After all, each time your Compendium ranking reaches the next 100 you receive 30 Diamonds as a reward.

Leveling up your Compendium Rating is all about having the most outfits and the highest quality clothing. Simply craft, unlock, or buy more clothes and you’ll race through the ranks and increase your score. What’s more, you’ll get 100 Diamonds when you reach a score of 1,000.

Level up Mira

Dexerto / Papergames

Leveling up your Mira to get Diamonds isn’t exactly recommended, as it’s incredibly low and irregular – but you can still get some of the currency through the system.

Every five levels, you’ll get 30 Diamonds as a reward. There are 100 Mira levels for you to get through, so in total, you’ll land yourself 600 Diamonds, which is still an impressive amount and well worth working towards, even if it’s not the fastest way.

Open chests

Dexerto / Papergames

Similar to Mira, opening chests dotted around Miraland isn’t exactly the quickest way to gain Diamonds, but it’s a wonderful element to keep an eye on while exploring. However, you may need to defeat some Esselings before getting access to them.

Simply keep an eye out for random chests dotted around the map and open them whenever you get the chance, you’ll receive 10 Diamonds and various crafting items, Threads of Purity, and Bling.

Activate Warp Spires





Warp Spires are the game’s fast-travel points and should be activated whenever you get the chance. They also give you 20 Diamonds whenever you activate one.

Warp Spires are a key feature to look out for, whether you’re exploring or looking for Diamonds. Not only will they grant you the resource you need, but they will also make exploration so much easier.

We’ve showcased all the Warp Spires we’ve found at the moment so head over to those and activate them for both fast travel and the free Diamonds. When we find more, we’ll add them to this article, so check back soon.

Fastest way to get Diamonds in Infinity Nikki

Complete quests

Dexerto / Papergames

Just like Bling, one of the fastest ways to get Diamonds in Infinity Nikki is to complete the game’s quests. Main, World, and Random all typically grant Diamonds, offering anywhere from 20 to 50 or even higher for some.

Completing quests will help you locate more Warp Spires, chests, complete other Courses, Wish Bottles, and so much more, therefore offering even more Diamonds than what’s promised in the quest rewards.

Win Style Challenges





Aside from completing quests, players will want to focus on Infinity Nikki’s Style Challenges. Not only will these aid in unlocking Factions, grant you more items, crafting materials, and rewards in general, but it’ll also offer up to 30 Diamonds per competition.

Essentially, the better you do, the more Diamonds you’ll get. So be sure to brush up on our Style Challenge guide to ensure you’re hitting perfect every time you complete.

Exchange Stellarite

Dexerto / Papergames

Stellarite is the game’s paid currency and is only available by paying real money. However, you can exchange this for Diamonds. The current rate allows you to use one Stellarite for one Diamond.

While it’s not exactly the cheapest option if you have the money and want to get Diamonds fast, it’s always a way to do so.

So, that’s how you can get hold of Diamonds in Infinity Nikki. While exploring, be sure to check out the game’s current events or check out the currently active codes for some more free rewards.