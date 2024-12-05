How to level up Stylist rank in Infinity Nikki

To be a successful Stylist in Infinity Nikki you’ll need to rank up, which will help Nikki gain more powers, unlock more quests, and grant you some handy new rewards.

While unlocking new outfits, exploring the current banner, fishing, bug catching, or even competing in Style Challenges make Infinity Nikki the addictive adventure it is, few elements are possible if you don’t rank up Nikki when you get the chance.

You’ll likely come across certain main quests or outfits that require you to be a certain rank as a Stylist. However, increasing your rank isn’t always an easy thing to find or do, especially when there are so many exciting features. So, here’s how to rank up Nikki in Infinity Nikki.

How to increase rank

Ranking up is a little hidden, and can often get confused with the Compendium, where you can increase your rating from Rookie Enthusiast and beyond, or your Mira which serves as Nikki’s main level.

However, it’s actually under Courses. To rank up in Infinity Nikki, follow the below steps:





Enter your Pair Pal. Select Courses. Click on the option to rank up.

Once you have enough XP from your adventures, you’ll be given the option to rank up for a Junior Stylist, Skilled Stylist, and beyond.

Fastest way to level up Stylist rank in Infinity Nikki

Many players will find this is a must to complete most of the main quests, so it’s vital you have enough XP and Glimmers under your belt before diving too far into the game.

Dexerto / Papergames

Complete the Course challenges

The best way to rank up in Infinity Nikki is to check out the course challenges. These will ask you to “Collect ‘Fresh’ clothes,” battle other factions, or just explore the world learning new features.

All these tasks will involve you being a Stylist, which makes sense given that’s what you’re ranking up. Nevertheless, we suggest looking into these and focusing on completing as many as you can.

After all, for every task you complete, you’ll get Diamonds and other rewards, which can be used throughout the Gacha game.

Answer Daily wishes

Another feature that will grant you some more XP is Daily Wishes. Not only do they give you Glimmers and rewards, but those Glimmers will contribute to your Rank.

Dexerto / Papergames

Simply head into your Daily Wishes tab in your Pear Pal (found in Courses) and complete the tasks it requires. Some will be to catch a certain number of insects, others will be grabbing items of clothing, and some will be to exchange your items for other resources. Complete these, and you’ll be well on your way to being a higher ranked Stylist.

With those tasks finished, head back into your Pear Pal, increase your Rank, and continue with your adventure as a newly promoted Stylist. While exploring, be sure to check out the current codes for the game, for all those free rewards, or take a look at the current events for you to take part in.