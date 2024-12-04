Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium tier list – Best characters ranked

The best Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium characters can give you a huge advantage over your enemies and even turn the tide of the toughest fight. So, to help you get an advantage on the battlefield our GFL2 tier list has ranked every character in the global version of the game.

Knowing who the best characters are in Girls’ Frontline 2 is incredibly useful, especially if you want to get through the mid to late-game content. While all 18 Dolls have unique skills and playstyles, there are meta options every player needs to add to their roster.

Whether you’ve just started your adventure or want to know who you should reroll for on the game’s current banner, our Girls’ Frontline 2 tier list has you covered. So, without further ado, here are the best characters ranked.

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium tier list

TIER Best Characters S Qiongjiu, Suomi A Tololo, Lotta, Mosin-Nagant, Sabrina, Sharkry, Nemesis B Ksenia, Ullrid, Groza, Cheeta C Peritya, Nagant, Vepley, Littara, Krolik, Colphne

Our tiers explained

S: The best

A: Very good

B: There might be situations where these can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

It’s important to note, that the tier list above is purely tailored around Girls’ Frontline 2 global release and does not include characters that are available in the Chinese version. However, we will update these rankings as and when new Dolls are added to the game.

S-Tier characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Qiongjiu

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Burn

Qiongjiu is the best character in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium thanks to her great DPS potential from her passive – Steady Plan. This allows her to provide three additional follow-up attacks whenever an enemy unit receives damage from an ally.

This extra damage potential makes her a must for any team comp, especially in the late-game where enemies have a lot more health. Qiongjiu also has split damage between both Physical and Burn, meaning she can shred through even the tankiest foes.

Suomi

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Support

Support Damage: Freeze

Suomi is the best Support character in Girls’ Frontline 2. Her kit is tailored around tanking damage and providing her allies with tanky shields that sponge incoming attacks. If that wasn’t enough, her ultimate heals all allied units and cleanses enemy debuffs.

Despite being classified as a Support character, Suomi also deals great damage as well. In fact, the more defense points Suomi has, the more damage she will deal to her enemies. Thanks to her potent combination of shields, heals, and damage – Suomi fits onto every team comp.

A-Tier characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Tololo

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Hydro

Tololo is the best Doll for early to mid-game content in Girls’ Frontline 2. Just like Qiongjiu, Tololo has an incredibly strong Passive ability. Unlike other Dolls in the game, she can take two turns at the start of battle and whenever her Confectance Index is at full capacity.

This instantly gives her access to her most damaging abilities, allowing you to tear through your foes with incredible speed. While she may drop off in the late-game when enemy units have more health, this character can easily carry you through the early and mid-game missions.

Lotta

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Freeze

Lotta has some incredibly strong AoE attacks, which enable her to blast nearby enemies with deadly shotgun blasts. Her Passive is particularly potent when an enemy has the Frostbite debuff, as she’ll perform a follow-up attack that deals a whopping 50% attack power as AoE Physical damage.

Her Ultimate (Amplified Courage) also ignores damage reduction from cover and gives you an extra command if you successfully hit two or more targets.

Mosin-Nagant

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Electric

As any WW2 buff will be able to tell, Mosin-Nagant is your typical Sniper character. She comes packed with a long-range rifle that is capable of shutting down enemies from across the map. If her high-damage shots weren’t enough, her Ultimate and Active Skills all apply the Paralysis debuff onto her enemies.

The only thing keeping Mosin-Nagant from the top spot is her lack of mobility. In fact, she can quickly get overwhelmed if she happens to get caught out of position. Instead, you’ll want to sit Mosin-Nagant at the back of the map, behind the safety of her allies.

Sabrina

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Bulwark

Bulwark Damage: Hydro

Sabrina is your typical tank and works best when rushing her enemies to deliver deadly blasts with her shotgun. Her skills revolve around delivering AoE Hydro damage to nearby enemies, which works wonders if you happen to pair her with Tololo.

This is because whenever a unit deals Hydro damage to a target, Tololo will receive a buff to her crit rate and critical damage by 3% – stacking up to 8 times. Combine this with Sabrina’s own attack buffs and counterattacks, and you have an incredibly potent duo that can mop up the battlefield.

Sharkry

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Burn

Sharkry is one of the best single-target characters in the game. All of her skills are tailored around instantly bursting down priority targets with a deluge of high-powered shots from her Assault Rifle. Her passive increases her crit rate by a whopping 20% when a target is inflicted with the Overburn, which can consistently be applied with her active skills.

We recommend running Sharkry alongside other Burn characters like Tololo, as she’ll be able to trigger her damage buff more often. Sharkry’s AR can also hit enemies from up to eight tiles away, so she also has the opportunity to snipe distant targets.

Nemesis

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Corrosion

Nemesis narrowly loses out to Mosin-Nagant in the Sentinel class, but she’s still a great second choice if you want a long-range sniper character. This shadowy character can hit targets from up to nine tiles away and has the bonus of being able to apply the Defense Down 2 debuff, which reduces a unit’s defense by 30%.

Her Corrosion damage and ability to lower enemy defense make her particularly useful in the late-game when enemy units become more tanky.

B-Tier characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Ksenia

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Support

Support Damage: Burn

If you didn’t luck out and manage to get Suomi, then Ksenia is the second-best Support character in Girls’ Frontline 2. Her kit is tailored around applying the Burn debuff to her enemies, while also providing life-saving heals to allied targets.

Additionally, her Ultimate and Passive apply Blazing Assault 2 to herself and an ally, which increases attack by 15%. Even with the buffs to her attack, Ksenia just doesn’t have as much DPS potential as Suomi and should only be used if you’re looking to build a Burn team comp, or have yet to unlock Suomi.

Ullrid

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Vanguard

Vanguard Damage: Physical

Ullrid is the very definition of bringing a knife to a gunfight. This highly mobile Vanguard character prefers to slice and dice her enemies, ditching the rifle and choosing to hone her skills as a deadly swordmaster.

While running into the fray may seem counterintuitive, Ullrid’s high mobility and camouflage can keep her from falling in combat. We recommend dealing damage with your range characters before sending Ullrid in to mop up the remaining units.

Groza

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Bulwark

Bulwark Damage: Physical

Groza is your archetypal tank character. Her Active skills provide nearby allies with defensive buffs (up to 30%) and decrease enemy movements by two tiles.

This might not sound like much, but it can be really useful when you need to kite a powerful enemy or simply wish to keep them from hitting your squishy DPS units.

Cheeta

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Support

Support Damage: Burn

There’s just one word to describe Cheeta – buffs. This Support character just loves handing out buffs to her allies. When activated, Cheeta’s Ultimate grants two random buffs to all allied targets for two turns. The only catch here is they are totally random and don’t always prove that useful when compared to the other Supports in the game.

While the added heals to allied units from her passive are rather nice, the lack of consistency just makes Cheeta slightly better than Colphne.

C-Tier characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Peritya

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: Corrosion

Peritya is an SSR Sentinel character that comes equipped with an LMG. Her kit is tailored around peppering her enemies with both physical and AoE Corrosive shots.

While the added AoE damage is particularly potent in the early game, mid to late-game enemies benefit from single-target bursts, which are much more effective at taking down deadly targets before they can unleash their devastating attacks.

Nagant

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Support

Support Damage: Corrosion

Not to be confused with Mosin-Nagant, Nagant is a Support who uses her handgun to apply Acid Corrosion damage to her targets. When this 30% defense debuff is used in coordination with the additional 10% defense debuff from her Ultimate, you have a decent chance to dish out damage from your main DPS.

However, the lack of any other utility outside the stun and defensive debuffs just makes Nagant rather obsolete. This is especially true when so many characters have her skills as part of their kit.

Vepley

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SSR

SSR Class: Vanguard

Vanguard Damage: AoE Physical damage/Debuffer

Vepley is one of the free Girls’ Frontline 2 characters and is a Vanguard who uses her shotgun to knock back enemies.

When compared to other Vanguard units, Vepley struggles to shine. She doesn’t deal very much damage and her knockback can prove detrimental to her team, leading to frustrating scenarios where your allies can no longer reach the target.

Littara

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Sentinel

Sentinel Damage: AoE Physical damage/Debuffer

Littara is all about laying down fire with her LMG, delivering defensive down debuffs and AoE damage. This may sound fantastic on paper but her overall damage (834 at max level) is on the low side, putting her behind other DPS options in the Sentinel class.

Because of this, we recommend only using Littara in the early game and switching her out for meta options like Qiongjiu and Tololo.

Krolik

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Vanguard

Vanguard Damage: Burn

Krolik is a worse version of Ullrid and should only be added to your team if you want a Vanguard sword unit. While her added Burn damage can be potent in Fire teams, her max damage (770) is way lower than her SSR counterpart (921).

There’s also the fact that she is squishier than Ullrid – an area that you really don’t want for a frontline unit whose purpose is to get up close and personal with the enemy.

Colphne

Dexerto/Sunborn

Rarity: SR

SR Class: Support

Support Damage: Hydro

Colphne is the most basic Support in Girls’ Frontline 2. She is the game’s archetypal healer and doesn’t bring anything else to her team. She’s only useful in the very early game when you lack other Support options — and even then, it’s often best to run DPS and tank units instead.

While her heals can turn the tide of a tough battle, the other Support options come packed with other damage buffs and utility-based skills that far surpass Colphne.

Now that you know who the best Dolls are in Girls’ Frontline 2, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.