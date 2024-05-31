How to pre-register for Infinity Nikki beta on PS5

Infinity Nikki pre-registrations are live now, allowing players to sign up for the open-world game ahead of its official release.

Infinity Nikki was one of the surprise hits at PlayStation State of Play. While all eyes were on Silent Hill 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Where the Wind Meets – Papergames’ dress-up open-world title is one to watch.

The game takes inspiration from Breath of the Wild, with players being able to freely explore vast landscapes, complete environmental challenges, and delve into Zelda-style Shrines and Dungeons. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Nintendo’s BOTW director Kentaro Tominaga is working on the game as its executive producer.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to delve into the game and get a sneak peek before its release, then be sure to pre-register for the PS5 beta.

How to pre-register for Infinity Nikki beta

To pre-register for Azur Promilia and get a chance to play the open-world game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Head over to the official Infinity Nikki website. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button. Enter your email address. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button once more.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be ready to receive notifications from the developers once the game is ready to play. While Infinity Nikki doesn’t have a release date, we do know that the beta will be coming to PS5 later this year.

We’ll likely hear more details on other pre-registration platforms once we get closer to the game’s release date. It’s important to note that Infinity Nikki pre-registration rewards or bonuses have also yet to be revealed, so we’ll update this article as and when these free goodies become available.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a fan of Breath of the Wild, you’ll want to give Infinity Nikki a go as the game does share some rather exciting similarities.