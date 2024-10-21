What are Infinity Nikki Style Challenges? Ratings, themes & rewards explained

Outfits and clothes are vital in Infinity Nikki. Some help you complete activities, and some will grant you some handy rewards through the Style Challenge.

No one can argue that there is not enough to do in Infinity Nikki. Whether you’re looking to explore Miraland, catch bugs, collect resources, or even craft your own outfits, there’s plenty to do on your adventure. On top of this, however, are Style Challenges, which grant some pretty handy rewards upon completion.

However, successfully navigating these challenges isn’t that simple, especially since you need to take into consideration ratings, themes, sub-themes, and even the factions you initially challenge. So, to help ease you into the mechanic, here’s everything you need to know about Infinity Nikki Style Challenges.

What are Infinity Nikki Style Challenges?

Essentially, Style Challenges are small competitions, similar to the likes of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps and Pokemon’s trainer battles.

You’ll be able to meet with ‘Factions’ (similar to Gyms in Pokemon) and challenge them to a Style Challenge. When doing this, you’ll be tasked with creating the perfect outfit that fits the themes given to you (like DreamSnaps). To do this, you’ll need the highest-rated clothes.

Then, your outfit is placed against your competitors, and the winner gets the rewards.

Ratings explained

Papergames

Rankings are a little complicated in Infinity Nikki’s Style Challenges. After all, each item of clothing, along with full outfits, has a rating for each theme.

These rankings go from S to D tier, with S being the top, and D being the lowest. So, while one item may be S-tier in Fresh, it could be D-tier in Sweet meaning you’ll need to be careful if there’s multiple themes to consider.

On top of this, each category has a numerical score, highlighting the points you’ll get for using this item during the Style Challenge. The higher the score, the better. They do complement each other though, so an A-tier will give you a high score like 300, while a D-tier will give you around 30-50 points.

You should always aim to equip S-tier items to your outfit, but A-tier will also do in a pinch.

How to improve your rankings

Papergames

As you progress through Style Challenges, you’ll be given the ability to ‘Glow Up’ your clothes. Found in your Pear-Pal, you’ll be able to improve the stats and attributes of your clothing items by spending Whimstars.

So, if you’re obsessed with a certain top but wish it was an A-tier instead of B, you’ll be able to spend Whimstars and bring it right up there. It’s just worth nothing you’ll be spending some highly coveted resources, so only upgrade a select few items.

All Themes

There are multiple themes to consider in a Style Challenge, and each will be the focus of a different challenge.

All the current themes are:

Elegant

Fresh

Sweet

Sexy

Cool

All sub-themes

On top of this, you may also come across sub-themes, which make it all a bit more complex. If possible, you’ll want to find outfits that fit both themes well when coming across these.

The sub-themes are as follows:

Simple

Formal

Home

Summer

Warm

How to take part in Style Challenges in Infinity Nikki

Papergames

So, once you have a grasp on what Style Challenges are, the themes, and the rankings, it’s time to dive into one yourself.

To do this, you’ll need to track down members of the different Style Factions around Miraland. The factions and their locations are below:

Faction Location Shifty Rags Stonewoods Rustic Frenzy Stonewoods Raging Rocks Stonewoods Beyond the Basics Florawish Golden Daisies Florawish Ebony Scissors Florawish Green Masks Breezy Meadows Great Meadows Breezy Meadows

Once you meet them, you’ll be given a Style Challenge to complete, so use your rankings, analyze the themes, and create the best outfit for the job.

Rewards

When you perfect the Infinity Nikki Style Challenge you’ll be given some handy new rewards for your efforts.

These mainly include new materials to help you craft other outfits, Diamonds, or even Sketches to let you craft outfits exclusive to the challenges.

So, that’s all you need to know about Infinity Nikki’s Style Challenges. While preparing your best outfit or setting yourself up for the best chance at winning, be sure to check out all the upcoming events, or grab some handy codes for free rewards, and maybe even a new item of clothing.

