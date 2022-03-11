All Danganronpa students: Every male and female character

The Danganronpa series has seen plenty of characters caught up in its twisted murder mysteries, although they haven’t all lived to tell the tale. Here is a list of all the male and female characters in each of the main Danganropa games.

Danganronpa was a revelation when Trigger Happy Havoc was released back in 2010. A compelling murder mystery delivered as a gorgeous visual novel with Ace Attorney gameplay elements made for one of the most unique experiences available on consoles.

In the years since more and more unsuspecting students have been roped into robot bear Monokuma’s evil game with each new installment in the series.

All in all, the Danganronpa games have dozens of different personalities to meet and get to know, so here’s every single one split into male and female characters.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc characters

The very first Danganronpa game, Trigger Happy Havoc, sees the player control Makoto Naegi, a student trapped inside Hope’s Peak Academy. To escape the clutches of Monokuma, students must kill a fellow pupil and not be found out during Class Trials.

Here is every male and female character in Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc:

Female

Alter Ego

Aoi Asahina

Celestia Ludenberg

Junko Enoshima

Kyoko Kirigiri

Mukuro Ikusaba

Sayaka Maizono

Toko Fukawa

Male

Byakuya Togami

Chihiro Fujisaki

Hifumi Yamada

Jin Kirigiri

Kiyotaka Ishimaru

Leon Kuwata

Makoto Naegi

Mondo Owada

Sakura Ogami

Yasuhiro Hagakure

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

In the sequel to the 2010 original, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair follows a brand new class of Hope’s Peak Academy students, this time on a school trip to a warm, tropical island. Shockingly, Monokuma is there once again to force the pupils into another killing game.



Here is every male and female character in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair:

Female

Akane Owari

Chiaki Nanami

Hiyoko Saionji

Ibuki Mioda

Mahiru Koizumi

Mikan Tsumiki

Natsumi Kuzuryu

Peko Pekoyama

Sato

Sonia Nevermind

Usami / Monomi

Male

Fuyuhiko Kuzuryu

Gundham Tanaka

Hajime Hinata

Kazuichi Soda

Nagito Komaeda

Nekomaru Nidai

Teruteru Hanamura

Danganronpa

The most recent entry in the series, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, follows a very similar format to its predecessors, as Monokuma forces another game onto students of the Ultimate Academy for Gifted Juveniles.

This time, however, the evil bear has help in the form of The Monokubs, and the Class Trails are more intense and complex than ever before.

Here is every male and female character in Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony:

Female

Angie Yonaga

Himiko Yumeno

Kaede Akamatsu

Kirumi Tojo

Maki Harukawa

Miu Iruma

Tenko Chabashira

Tsumugi Shirogane

Male

Gonta Gokuhara

K1-B0

Kaito Momota

Kokichi Oma

Korekiyo Shinguji

Rantaro Amami

Ryoma Hoshi

Shuichi Saihara

The Monokubs

Monotaro

Monodam

Monosuke

Monokid

Monophanie

