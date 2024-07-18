Jujutsu Kaisen creator reveals why he kills major characters

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami is never afraid to kill off popular characters, and he finally explains the reason he does that.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga follows Yuji Itadori, whose whole life turns upside down after swallowing a special-grade cursed object. After becoming a vessel for a legendary historical sorcerer, Yuji joins the Jujutsu Tech High School to learn more about curses and gather the remaining fingers of Ryomen Sukuna.

The story takes a drastic turn after the Shibuya Incident Arc, and a lot of characters have died so far. The manga is in its final stretch since Gege Akutami has confirmed Shinjuku Showdown will be the final arc of the series.

During the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition at Shibuya Hakarie, Gege Akiutami has answered several fan questions. One of them asked, “Why did Mei Mei exactly escape in Shibuya and something else (hinted at death) happened to her?”

Gege answers, “I don’t think a character should die if readers don’t feel any emotion for them like sadness.”

Mei Mei has a brief fight with Kenjaku before she is transported to Malaysia with Ui Ui. However, the fight in Shibuya continues as the manga loses popular characters such as Nanami and Nobara.

One fan wrote, “Gege just literally confirmed he kills characters to make us suffer this man is more evil than Sukuna.”

“Gege is a believer in building you up to tear you down at the very peak. That’s one of my favorite types of writers. ‘The world shall know pain’ type of anger lol,” another commented.

Another fan also wrote, “Guess Hakari vs Uraume will continue until Gege gives Uraume a sad backstory of how they lived in the mountains and had to cook travelers to barely survive, but then they met Sukuna.”

