Danganronpa Cosplayer creates fierce human version of Monokuma

Published: 27/Dec/2020 17:43

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer sekai.v next to Monokuma from Danganronpa
Instagram: sekai.v / Spike Chunsoft

Danganronpa

A talented cosplayer on Instagram has flipped Danganronpa on its head by cosplaying villain Monokuma with a human twist, utilizing some stunning makeup effects and an acute attention to detail.

Danganronpa is a series of visual novels that was first released in 2010 with Trigger Happy Havoc, later followed by an additional two sequels that carried the horror and the fun forward to new characters.

The central premise is that there are a group of students trapped in a hellish school in which their only means of escape is by killing one of their classmates and getting away with it.

Monokuma from Danganronpa
Spike Chunsoft
Monokuma is a frightening foe with a unique appearance.

The morbid plot combined with the often bright aesthetic of the main characters has proven to be a winning format, scooping up fans around the globe and inspiring an array of cosplayers to recreate some of the stunningly designed costumes.

Monokuma is a robotic stuffed bear, and functions as one of the primary antagonists of the franchise. Split down the middle, he is a normal white teddy bear on one side, with a more sinister looking bear on the other, matching his personality perfectly.

Sekai.v brings Monokuma to life

Cosplayer sekai.v decided to try their hand at recreating Monokuma but with a fascinating human twist, and their attention to detail was absolutely brilliant.

 

Their long hair is split down the middle, with one white half and one black half just like the original character. Strands from each side blend into the other, providing a stunningly realistic edge to stark contrast in color.

While one eye remains dark and normal, the other is a deep red, overlaid with face paint that exactly matches the original. The spiky red pattern has layers within the color, and really brings out the vibrancy of the one red eye, topped off with the red lipstick.

 

The black and white contrast of the heart choker along with the matching blouse just shows the level of detail in this cosplay, and makes sekai.v look every bit the part of the fierce villain Monokuma.

This human version of the iconic villain is certainly impressive, and a super interesting take on the bear.

Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayer turns out the lights as amazing Sombra

Published: 24/Dec/2020 12:48

by Lauren Bergin
Dzikan Sombra Cosplay Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment, Instagram: Dzikan

Sombra

One of Overwatch’s most iconic anti-heroes is Sombra, the Mexican computer genius. Cosplayer Dzikan has pulled out a Sombra cosplay that will hack your brain. 

Sombra is one of Overwatch’s most popular villains. With cinematic shorts dedicated to her exploits, and fans all over the world trying to recreate her in CD Projekt Red’s popular title Cyberpunk 2077, Sombra weaves her way into pretty much every game in the same way she does virtual databases.

A recent glitch on the newest Deathmatch map Kanezaka lets players utilise Sombra to her full potential and use her translocators to take a quick trip to Hanamura. It’s brought her back into the limelight after she’s dropped out of the meta a little.

One cosplayer, however, has brought the Mexican rebel into real life, and it’s safe to say looks like she’s ready to hack the planet.

Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is one of Overwatch’s favourite anti-heroes.

Cosplayer creates jaw dropping Sombra

A recent post from cosplayer u/MaoDzikan (Dzikan) on the Overwatch subreddit has garnered an insane 1.1k upvotes in less than 24 hours.

In a beautifully crafted image, she is framed by a background that could come straight out of a synth wave 80s video. The blue and purple hues work in tandem with Sombra’s iconic violet outfit to truly make it stand out.

The cosplay itself is equally as spectacular. With Dzikan’s hair literally the embodiment of the Talon Agent’s, as well as the futuristic outfit decked out in everything from her iconic SMG to the claw-like gloves that we see initiating hacks, there’s no doubt that this rendition of Sombra is practically flawless.

There’s one final detail, Dzikan’s positioning mirrors one of Sombra’s iconic Victory Poses, as well as one of her emotes.

Iniciando el hackeo! [Sombra cosplay photoshoot by Dzikan] from r/Overwatch

Fans react

It comes as no surprise that this cosplay has received a wealth of positive feedback. One Reddit user referred to the picture as “a great example of combining cosplay and photography.”

A second responder makes reference to that iconic hairstyle, noting that “the hair looks amazing. They got it to stand up as it does in the game. That’s quite a feat.”

This is a cosplay that Sombra herself would be proud of. You can almost imagine Dzikan and the iconic hacker chilling together while eating tostadas on a late night hacking session. This image really demonstrates the amount of artistry required to create the perfect cosplay, and we can’t wait to see what else Dzikan has in store!

 