Danganronpa Cosplayer creates fierce human version of Monokuma

A talented cosplayer on Instagram has flipped Danganronpa on its head by cosplaying villain Monokuma with a human twist, utilizing some stunning makeup effects and an acute attention to detail.

Danganronpa is a series of visual novels that was first released in 2010 with Trigger Happy Havoc, later followed by an additional two sequels that carried the horror and the fun forward to new characters.

The central premise is that there are a group of students trapped in a hellish school in which their only means of escape is by killing one of their classmates and getting away with it.

The morbid plot combined with the often bright aesthetic of the main characters has proven to be a winning format, scooping up fans around the globe and inspiring an array of cosplayers to recreate some of the stunningly designed costumes.

Monokuma is a robotic stuffed bear, and functions as one of the primary antagonists of the franchise. Split down the middle, he is a normal white teddy bear on one side, with a more sinister looking bear on the other, matching his personality perfectly.

Sekai.v brings Monokuma to life

Cosplayer sekai.v decided to try their hand at recreating Monokuma but with a fascinating human twist, and their attention to detail was absolutely brilliant.

Their long hair is split down the middle, with one white half and one black half just like the original character. Strands from each side blend into the other, providing a stunningly realistic edge to stark contrast in color.

While one eye remains dark and normal, the other is a deep red, overlaid with face paint that exactly matches the original. The spiky red pattern has layers within the color, and really brings out the vibrancy of the one red eye, topped off with the red lipstick.

The black and white contrast of the heart choker along with the matching blouse just shows the level of detail in this cosplay, and makes sekai.v look every bit the part of the fierce villain Monokuma.

This human version of the iconic villain is certainly impressive, and a super interesting take on the bear.