Genshin Impact Ganyu Danganronpa skin concept wows travelers with killer look

Genshin Impact’s Ganyu is known for her kindness and hardworking attitude, but this Danganronpa concept has shown fans what the Plenilune Gaze would look like if she were to enter the popular death game.

Ganyu is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact, which is largely down to her fantastic design and overall ranking in the meta. As one of the game’s top-tier picks, the half Adeptus receives a lot of attention from travelers looking to maximize their DPS.

While Genshin Impact has yet to receive any crossover content with the popular anime, that hasn’t stopped one talented artist from making their dreams reality, and this Danganronpa inspired skin has dazzled fans with its killer look.

Genshin Impact Ganyu x Danganronpa skin concept

Ever since the release of Trigger Happy Havoc, the Danganronpa series has proven incredibly popular amongst artists and cosplayers alike. This is partly down to its stylish cast of characters – an area Genshin Impact shares with the popular Japanese video game franchise.

In fact, miHoYo’s free-to-play title also receives a lot of attention from cosplayers and artists looking to share their love for certain characters. However, one of the most popular is that of Ganyu – general secretary of the Liyue Qixing.

Ganyu is the game’s resident workaholic, and she can often be found carrying out various errands. The 5-star Cryo character is known for her gentle disposition, quiet nature, and dedication to her work.

However, it’s this kind-hearted persona that would make Ganyu the perfect fit for the Danganronpa series. After all, some of the series’ kindest characters can often hide some dark secrets. Sushi4301 has perfectly demonstrated this by transforming Ganyu into the perfect Danganronpa character.

While Ganyu’s overall look has been carefully recreated, the talented artist has utilized iconic stylings from the popular visual novel series. Everything from the game’s signature eye design to the bold outlines has been captured. Whether Genshin Impact will ever receive more crossover content in the future remains to be seen, but we can’t wait to see what Sushi4301 designs next.