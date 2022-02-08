Psychonauts 2 cast: Voice actors for all characters

Legendary game writer Tim Schafer’s Psychonauts 2 is the very long-awaited sequel to the cult classic original, and here’s every main character in the game with details on who voices them.

The absurdity and genius of Psychonauts 2 are what makes it so endearing to many long-term fans and newcomers. The games are known for their damning introspective look into the minds of their characters and unraveling them.

These actions are usually taking place in some utterly bonkers levels that players have come to love and cherish over the years. Characters in Psychonauts 2 are well-thought-out and extremely likable, and we’ve compiled information on all of its main ones and the actors and actresses behind them.

Psychonauts 2 characters

Psychonauts 2 voice actors & actresses

Again, we know there are about four million characters in Psychonauts as the game is filled with random NPCs, even ones you can interact with using the Clairvoyance ability. However, we’ve picked out the main pillars of the game that the story hinges on.

Furthermore, we’ve also provided a bit of background on the actors and actresses with other stuff they’ve been in too.

Razputin Aquato: Richard Horvitz

The protagonist of both Psychonauts games and the face of the franchise, ‘Raz’ is the lovable kid who wants nothing more than to be a Psychonaut. He shares some kind of bond with nearly every character and he’s instantly likable.

The voice of Raz has performed in a ton of roles over the years including Destroy All Humans, Crash Bandicoot 4, Ratchet & Clank, Metal Gear Solid, and Richard has also diversified his portfolio with a ton of animated credits too.

Sasha Nein: Stephen Stanton

‘Agent Nein’ is the Psychonauts’ stern, German who strives for results and success. Sasha is one of the company’s top agents, but his personality and story are quite subdued, meaning that we’re still yet to uncover all the secrets of Sasha just yet.

Whereas Stephen Stanton has racked up over 170 credit roles across tons of major video game franchises, TV, and film over a 20 plus year career and counting.

Otto Mentallis: Piotr Michael

A founding member of the Psychic Six, Otto continues to contribute to the Psychonauts and help the gang in their pursuits. Otto’s vending machines are plastered all-around Psychonauts HQ, and his efforts are a big part of the team’s successes.

His voice is provided by Piotr Michael whose resume consists of countless TV credits and recent, major game roles in Black Ops Cold War, DOOM: Eternal, Kingdom Hearts III, and Phineas Welles in The Outer Worlds.

Lili Zanotto: Nicki Rapp

Razputin’s crazy and emotional love interest, Lili is the daughter of Truman Zanotto, and she’s been along for the ride with Raz since the Summer Camp in the first game. An able Psychonaut for her age, she is well on the way to following and maybe even emulating her father.

Nicki Rapp has managed to accumulate her own personal wealth of acting credits, primarily in video games, with franchises such as The Sims, The Walking Dead, and The Tales of Monkey Island being regular spots.

Truman Zanotto: Darin Depaul

The father of Lili, Truman Zanotto is the leader of the Psychonauts and couldn’t be respected anymore if he tried. He has had run-ins with being captured and his safety is considered paramount by the organization.

The same can be said for Darin Depaul as his film reel is a who’s who of gaming royalty. Halo Infinite, Black Ops Cold War, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Last of Us Part II barely scratch the surface of a glittering career so far.

Ford Cruller: David Kaye

It’s safe to say that not all of Ford Cruller’s marbles are there, and the ones that are there haphazardly knocking around together. Nevertheless, he’s a great guide and mentor to Raz and founded the Psychic Six.

The voice behind the character is not as loopy, and as a result, has been able to land over 300 roles across all the biggest forms of media going.

Hollis Forsythe: Kimberly D. Brooks

Arguably the key addition to the cast in Psychonauts 2, Hollis Forsythe is a leader of the Psychonauts and her brilliant mind and academic background have led her to become one of the most well-respected in the field.

But when she’s not voicing Hollis, Kimberley D. Brooks has been representing herself in tons of roles for over 20 years with cameos on The Simpsons and South Park, and roles in Halo, Bioshock, Mass Effect, amongst others.

Coach Oleander: Nick Jameson

After being an inadvertent antagonist for a lot of the first Psychonauts, Coach Oleander is back to being a level-headed, tough coach in Psychonauts 2. Despite a rugged personality, Oleander is another great mentor who helps out Raz immeasurably.

Like many on this list, Nick Jameson’s career has spanned many years and has been lucky enough to appear in primetime shows such as 24 and NCIS: Los Angeles, and big-time game franchises like Diablo, World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy, and many more.

Milla Vodello: Alexis Lezin

The wonderfully caring and compassionate Milla Vodello. An instructor for Raz in the first Psychonauts, Milla still does her best to coach Raz on his path to becoming an elite Psychonaut, all the while teasing fans over whether or not she and Sasha Nein are more than just work colleagues.

Whereas Alexi Lezin’s CV is unlike any other in the cast. With only five official credits to her name, three of them being for Psychonauts, Alexis is also a qualified psychotherapist who helps out individuals and couples.