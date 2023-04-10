Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies list

Dead Island 2 Achievement and Trophy hunters will be delighted to know that the game has a hefty list of extra accomplishments to earn. Keep reading to see the entire, violent list in all its bloody glory.

Even though there have been what feels like a million zombie games in the last decade, let’s face it, they never stop being fun! Dead Island 2 is the latest title in the genre and is the long-awaited sequel to the 2011 original.

Article continues after ad

The creation and development of the game are being handled by Dambuster Studios, instead of OG devs Techland who have since made the Dying Light franchise, and they certainly tried to make their own impact on the series.

Dead Island 2 looks to have a large amount of meaty content to experience and discover, and the full Achievements and Trophies list will add even more stuff for potential players to do.

Dambuster Studios

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Dead Island 2?

In total, PlayStation Dead Island 2 users will have 46 different Trophies to claim and feature a wide array of Bronze, Silver, and Gold Trophies – with the Platinum being the final one. Whereas Xbox users have 45 Dead Island 2 Achievements to grind for.

Article continues after ad

If you’re unfamiliar with Trophies and Achievements, PlayStation fans get one extra Trophy for earning all of them. Either way, players are encouraged to explore and enjoy all facets of Dead Island 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s worth mentioning that several of the trophies mention story spoilers so proceed with caution if you are precious about keeping the surprises preserved.

Dead Island 2: All Trophies & Achievements

Who Do You Voodoo?: Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy!

Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy! Welcome To Hell-A: Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone.

Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone. Hotel California: Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities.

Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities. Personal Assistant Personally Assisted: Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios.

Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios. Git Gutte!: Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower.

Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower. Friend Like These: Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what shed’ call herself, anyway.

Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what shed’ call herself, anyway. Dr. Reed, I Presume?: Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel.

Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel. But Doctor, I Am Butcho: Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed.

Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed. Can’t Handle the Truth: Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed.

Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed. Like Riding a Bike: Find Patton and convince him to fly you out of Hell-A.

Find Patton and convince him to fly you out of Hell-A. A Patton Emerges: Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard.

Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard. Make it So: Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope.

Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope. Our True Nature: Give up your chance to be human again.

Give up your chance to be human again. Gore Horse: Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art.

Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art. Go, Bobcats!: Reunited all the VCLA Bobcats.

Reunited all the VCLA Bobcats. Internet Famous: Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next!

Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next! Making Your Mark: Complete 10 non-Story Quests.

Complete 10 non-Story Quests. Rising Star: Complete 20 non-Story Quests.

Complete 20 non-Story Quests. LA Influential: Complete 40 non-Story Quests.

Complete 40 non-Story Quests. Ooh, Shiny!: Find your first Legendary Weapon.

Find your first Legendary Weapon. Zombologist: Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia.

Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia. On Safari: Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge.

Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge. Variety is the Spice of Death: Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge.

Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge. Zombicidal Maniac: Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge.

Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge. Survival Skills: Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge.

Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge. Smorgasbord: Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge.

Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge. Sharpest Tool in the Box: Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests.

Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests. Sole Survivor: Complete 9 Lost & Found Missing Person Quests.

Complete 9 Lost & Found Missing Person Quests. Jumbo Keyring: Unlock 10 Lockboxes.

Unlock 10 Lockboxes. Bookworm: Collect 50 Journals.

Collect 50 Journals. Stacking the Deck: Collect 30 Skill Cards.

Collect 30 Skill Cards. Humanity Distilled: Equip your first Numen Skill Card.

Equip your first Numen Skill Card. Max Headroom: Reach level 30.

Reach level 30. Down with the Sickness: Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills.

Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills. Anger Management: Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks.

Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks. This is My Weapon: Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot.

Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot. Not Even My Final Form: Slay a Mutator before it transforms.

Slay a Mutator before it transforms. Hazardous Material: Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage.

Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage. Break a Leg: Maim 100 limbs.

Maim 100 limbs. Slayer Squad: Complete any 5 quests in co-op.

Complete any 5 quests in co-op. I Am the Resurrection: Revive other Slayers 5 times.

Revive other Slayers 5 times. Coup de Grâce: Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves.

Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves. Perks of the Job: Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges.

Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges. Donk!: Throw a melee weapon and hit zombie 35+ meters away.

Throw a melee weapon and hit zombie 35+ meters away. Apex Predator: Knock down 10 Apex Variants.

Knock down 10 Apex Variants. I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me: Perform 25 perfect defensive moves.

If the Dead Island 2 Achievement and Trophy list looks like an exciting prospect to you, then take a look at our full preview for the game, as well as if the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass.