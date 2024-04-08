Ace Racer codes (April 2024): Free tickets & cash

Lead the race with our list of all Ace Racer codes for new cars. Here’s an update on the codes as of April 2024.

If you live your life a quarter mile at a time, then Ace Racer by NetEase is made just for you. In this adrenaline-filled racing game, you get to compete against formidable drivers across the world. As you win and climb the ranks, you will get to unlock lightning-fast cars.

However, if you want to skip the grind and get a little boost, check out all the Ace Racer codes with free rewards. So grab your freebies and unlock iconic cars like the Nissan GT-R Nismo, BMW M4, Porsche 911, and more.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoy mobile games then make sure you check out freebies for games like Rise of Kingdoms, Top War, Eatventure, and Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Contents

NetEase Inc Participate in thrilling races and come out on top.

Are there any active Ace Racer codes in April 2024?

There are no active Ace Racer codes at the moment. But make sure you check back as the developers may release new ones at any time.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem codes in Ace Racer?

Redeeming codes is quite easy in Ace Racer. Simply follow these steps for free rewards:

Launch the game on your preferred device.

Go to the Settings menu at the top-right corner of the screen.

menu at the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on Redeem Code and enter the codes in the box.

and enter the codes in the box. Hit Exchange to get your free rewards.

You can also redeem codes by copying your ID and heading to the official Redeem Center. Here, select your server, paste your ID, enter the codes in the box, and confirm to redeem them.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Inc Go to the Redeem Center on your browser to use codes.

List of expired codes

There are no expired codes at the time of writing.

What are Ace Racer codes?

Codes in Ace Racer offer free in-game rewards that are useful for purchasing boosts and new cars. Although there are no active codes available at the moment, the game has a redemption option. So make sure you check back regularly for any new codes.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Ace Racer codes for April 2024.

Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Slayers Unleashed codes